Legends Distillery opens to public, grand opening set for Saturday

Legends Distillery launched its bourbon and vodka last year during the height of the pandemic. Now, a year later, Legends is opening its doors to the public to celebrate the completion of a new tasting room and VIP lounge.

The Legends brand is produced by Spirits USA and “distilled with patented technology that reduces congeners in alcohol by at least half without compromising the taste of the spirits.”

During the patented Quantum Purity process, a new method for distilling, purifying and aging spirits, half of the toxins in the spirits are removed.

Since launching the brand in March of 2020, Legends has won 25 awards including Small Batch Straight 87 Bourbon, Double Barrel 100 Proof Bourbon, 115 Barrel Proof Wheated Bourbon and Legends Vodka.