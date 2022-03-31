Local cake-decorator among Top 5 in Walmart’s nationwide contest

When Walmart announced they would be having another cake-decorating competition, Bhavana Gupta jumped at the chance to enter. She placed first in the company’s competition last year.

After beating 7,000 entrants this year, her cake is among the Top 5 in the nationwide cake-decorating competition between Walmart associates.

Gupta’s cake is decorated in yellow and blue with flowers to pay respects to the people of Ukraine.

“This year, for many people in Ukraine, it has been devastating, and I am deeply touched by this,” Gupta said. “I decided to use the color theme inspired from Ukraine’s flag and … I hope my message reaches … many people so that they can include the victims in their prayers.”

Gupta has worked for Walmart for five years, four of those at the Market Place Boulevard location, and the last year at Midway in south Forsyth.

She works as a cake decorator, experimenting with all sorts of colors, techniques and styles.

“I always like to do creative things; working as a cake decorator gives me that satisfaction,” Gupta said. “I decorate cakes for all occasions and strive to delight each customer with my work.”

Gupta said she is often able to make custom cakes to fit customers’ requests, creating special designs for birthdays, weddings, parties and other special occasions.

Last year, Gupta won a Mardi Gras-themed cake decorating contest held by Walmart with a design that incorporated green, purple and gold, feathers and beads.

With the community’s support, Gupta hopes to win this year’s competition as well.

“The residents of Forsyth County are awesome,” Gupta said. “I love working with my wonderful colleagues and my amazing customers. I thank everyone for their affection and support.”