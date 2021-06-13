Looking for fresh produce? Try these 6 farmers markets.

Not everyone has access to farmland or the time or patience to grow their own food. Still though, as summer continues, the desire for fresh, crisp, locally grown food rises. To help whet your appetite a little, here are a few of the most unique farmers markets in Forsyth County where you can stock up on produce and peruse other homemade goodies.
Vickery Village Farmers Market
Stop by the Vickery Village Courtyard to pick up some fresh, locally produced healthy produce. All products offered at the market are grown by local farmers and vendors, and they are produced using organic practices.
When: 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday.
Where: 5855 South Vickery Street in Cumming
Online: www.vickeryvillageshops.com.
Cumming Farmers Market
Make sure to come early and bring a friend to select the best seasonal fruits and veggies at the Cumming Fairgrounds. Plants, flowers and other handmade goods can also be purchased from local vendors.
When: 6:30-11 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
Where: 235 Castleberry Road in Cumming
Online: www.facebook.com/Cummingfarmersmarket.
Spot Road Fruit Stand
Hang out with the fabulous Mr. Mike and peruse through selections of tomatoes, cantaloupes, corn, jams, avocados and more. Or stop by for the famous, freshly boiled peanuts and a good time with family and friends. Cash or check only.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: 1885 Dr. Bramblett Road in Cumming.
Online: spot-road-fruit-stand.edan.io.
Halcyon Farmers Market
If you’re located in the south part of Forsyth, make sure to check out Halcyon’s farmers market. Well-behaved dogs and families are more than welcome to head to Halcyon to find goodies to bring home. Parking at Halcyon is free.
When: 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday until December 21.
Where: 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta.
Online: www.visithalcyon.com/events/halcyon-farmers-market.
Leonard’s Farmers Market
Swing by Leonard’s, a locally owner grocery store, wholesaler and meat market, to check out the goodies stored inside. Not only can you score some fresh produce, but you can pick up seafood and meat, such as crawfish and pork bellies.
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed on Sundays.
Where: 304 Atlanta Road in Cumming.
Online: www.facebook.com/LeonardsFarmersMarket.
The Cumming Harvest
If you’d rather order locally grown fruits and veggies from the comfort of your home, check out the Cumming Harvest. Operated by Meals by Grace, the Cumming Harvest connects residents to local farmers and ensures that all produce is chemical-free.
When: Order online from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m., Thursdays
Where: Pick up at 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 3540 Keith Bridge Road.
Website: www.cumming.locallygrown.net