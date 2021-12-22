Mary Lucille’s bakery signs lease with the Cumming City Center

The latest tenant to sign with the Cumming City Center is Mary Lucille’s bakery, restaurant and tea room.
Owner Jill Harris, who signed the lease on Dec. 21, says the eatery will feature scratch-made goodies, just like her grandmother used to make, adding that the idea for the business grew from memories of baking with her grandmother, the business’ namesake.
“The idea began when I was a young child growing up in Kansas and cooking and baking with my grandmother, Mary Lucille,” Harris said. “I wanted to create a place where people could not only get an amazing meal but also have a homey place to stop, relax, and even enjoy a lovely cup of tea with friends.”
Harris said her grandmother Mary Lucille’s table was always filled with tasty treats and her door was always open.
“My grandma Mary was an incredibly special person in my life. I remember sitting at her kitchen table and she would show me how to knead dough for yeast rolls or how to make a pie crust,” Harris said.
“She was such a warm, caring and special lady,” she said. “There was not a day that friends and family wouldn’t stop by to sit at that kitchen table and enjoy her company; and no one passed up grandma Mary’s baked goods and sweets.”
Harris plans to convey that same feeling in all that Mary Lucille’s produces, noting that the restaurant will represent “the essence of her grandma’s kitchen table.”
“Mary Lucille’s is a restaurant and bakery where everything will be farm-to-table and scratch-made – the true ‘foodie’ experience. Step inside and you’ll be surrounded by the feeling that you are welcomed and about to be very well fed, just like you would be at your grandma’s table.”
Mary Lucille’s will offer a wide range of baked goods like muffins, cookies, brownies, pies and cakes, but also a full-service menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Patrons can also make reservations to enjoy “high tea” in Mary Lucille’s tea room.
“Our Tea Room will be a true experience. Come to one of our two daily services, offered Wednesday through Sunday, to experience an afternoon tea service by the fireplace in a comfortable chair or sofa with your friends. Several service levels will be available to accommodate everyone,” Harris said.
Mary Lucille’s will also offer a program called “Well-Fed Families” where customers can choose from two ready-made options for a quick family-style meal.
“Just pick it up on the way home from a stressful day so you don’t have to cook,” Harris said. “Just warm it up and eat – no more waiting one or two hours for dinner to be done. Enjoy that time with your family while knowing that we make sure they are fed the finest ingredients, put together in dishes made with the utmost care.”
Learn more about Mary Lucille’s bakery, restaurant and tea room at www.marylucilles.com or on Facebook and Instagram @marylucilles.