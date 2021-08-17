Kitchen Inspections: Gu's Dumplings, Mom's Indian Kitchen and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from July 28 through Aug. 17, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 And Below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909 or click here.
Restaurant scores from July 28-Aug. 17:
Anjappar Indian Restaurant
3455 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 201 Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 12, 2021 Score: 98, Grade: A
Bruster’s Ice Cream 120
1540 Sharon Rd Cumming, Ga 30041
August 13, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A
Cafe Beaver
1875 Buford Hwy Cumming, Ga 30041
August 4, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Chestnut Ridge Nursing And Rehab
125 Samaritan Dr., Cumming, Ga 30040
August 16, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
China Garden Chinese Restaurant
2647 Freedom Pkwy Cumming, Ga 30041
August 4, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
CT Cantina And Taqueria
6220 Town Sq Ste 1040 Alpharetta, Ga 30005
August 10, 2021 Score: 81, Grade: B
Cumming Aquatic Center
201 Aquatic Cir Cumming, Ga 30040
July 28, 2021 Score: 88, Grade: B
El Don Mexican Restaurant, Inc.
6320 Atlanta Hwy Ste #1 Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 16, 2021 Score: 81, Grade: B
Green China
3105 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024
July 28, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Gu’s Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Bldg 700 Ste 750 Alpharetta, Ga 30005
August 16, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A
HJs Southern Llc Dba Wings 101
911 Market Place Blvd #14 Cumming, Ga 30041
July 29, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A
House Of Chen
5430 Mcginnis Ferry Rd Ste 105 Alpharetta, Ga 30005
August 12, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A
August 3, 2021 Score: 62, Grade: U
Indian Flavors
3020 Old Atlanta Rd Ste 300 Cumming, Ga 30041
August 12, 2021 Score: 82, Grade: B
Kroger #432 -Starbuck’s
2325 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040
August 9, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
August 4, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Longhorn Steakhouse #5614
1135 Bluegrass Ct Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 28, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Lorio’s Wings-N-Things
6820 Keith Bridge Rd Gainesville, Ga 30506
August 10, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A
Mom’s Indian Kitchen
3455 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 205 Suwanee, Ga 30024
July 29, 2021 Score: 42, Grade: U
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
6330 Halcyon Way Ste 720 Alpharetta, Ga 30004
July 28, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sid’s Pizza
2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024
August 11, 2021 Score: 72, Grade: C
Smoothie King
405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 125 Cumming, Ga 30041
July 30, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Spice 3:16
2950 Buford Hwy., Ste 180 Cumming, Ga 30041
July 29, 2021 Score: 83, Grade: B
Starbucks Coffee #62031
1145 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, Ga 30004
August 16, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #56687
533 Canton Hwy., Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30040
July 30, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #7776 @ Browns Bridge Rd
6730 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, Ga 30506
August 10, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A
Taco Bell Of America #4138
651 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30040
July 29, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A
The Ice
1345 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30040
August 13, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Oaks At Post Road
3875 Post Road, Cumming, Ga 30040
August 4, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B
Tin Drum Asia Cafe
410 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, Ga 30041
July 28, 2021 Score: 82, Grade: B
Zhan Jia Yuan Inc Dba Hong Kong Restaurant
580 Atlanta Road, Ste 212, Cumming, Ga 30040
July 28, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A