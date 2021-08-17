By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Gu's Dumplings, Mom's Indian Kitchen and more
Asian food

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from July 28 through Aug. 17, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 And Below. These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909 or click here.

Restaurant scores from July 28-Aug. 17:

Anjappar Indian Restaurant    

3455 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 201 Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 12, 2021 Score: 98, Grade: A


Bruster’s Ice Cream 120    

1540 Sharon Rd Cumming, Ga 30041

August 13, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A


Cafe Beaver    

1875 Buford Hwy Cumming, Ga 30041

August 4, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Chestnut Ridge Nursing And Rehab    

125 Samaritan Dr., Cumming, Ga 30040

August 16, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


China Garden Chinese Restaurant    

2647 Freedom Pkwy Cumming, Ga 30041

August 4, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


CT Cantina And Taqueria    

6220 Town Sq Ste 1040 Alpharetta, Ga 30005

August 10, 2021 Score: 81, Grade: B


Cumming Aquatic Center    

201 Aquatic Cir Cumming, Ga 30040

July 28, 2021 Score: 88, Grade: B


El Don Mexican Restaurant, Inc.    

6320 Atlanta Hwy Ste #1 Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 16, 2021 Score: 81, Grade: B


Green China    

3105 Peachtree Pkwy Suwanee, Ga 30024

July 28, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Gu’s Dumplings    

6330 Halcyon Way Bldg 700 Ste 750 Alpharetta, Ga 30005

August 16, 2021 Score: 94, Grade: A


HJs Southern Llc Dba Wings 101    

911 Market Place Blvd #14 Cumming, Ga 30041

July 29, 2021 Score: 99, Grade: A


House Of Chen    

5430 Mcginnis Ferry Rd Ste 105 Alpharetta, Ga 30005

August 12, 2021 Score: 93, Grade: A

August 3, 2021 Score: 62, Grade: U


Indian Flavors    

3020 Old Atlanta Rd Ste 300 Cumming, Ga 30041

August 12, 2021 Score: 82, Grade: B


Kroger #432 -Starbuck’s    

2325 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, Ga 30040

 August 9, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A

August 4, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Longhorn Steakhouse #5614    

1135 Bluegrass Ct Alpharetta, Ga 30004

 July 28, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A


Lorio’s Wings-N-Things    

6820 Keith Bridge Rd Gainesville, Ga 30506

August 10, 2021 Score: 97, Grade: A


Mom’s Indian Kitchen    

3455 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 205 Suwanee, Ga 30024

July 29, 2021 Score: 42, Grade: U


Pita Mediterranean Street Food    

6330 Halcyon Way Ste 720 Alpharetta, Ga 30004

July 28, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Sid’s Pizza 

2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, Ga 30024

August 11, 2021 Score: 72, Grade: C


Smoothie King  

405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 125 Cumming, Ga 30041

 July 30, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A


Spice 3:16 

2950 Buford Hwy., Ste 180 Cumming, Ga 30041

July 29, 2021 Score: 83, Grade: B


Starbucks Coffee #62031

1145 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, Ga 30004

August 16, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway #56687  

533 Canton Hwy., Ste 100 Cumming, Ga 30040

 July 30, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway #7776 @ Browns Bridge Rd  

6730 Browns Bridge Rd., Gainesville, Ga 30506

 August 10, 2021 Score: 91, Grade: A


Taco Bell Of America #4138  

651 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30040

July 29, 2021 Score: 90, Grade: A


The Ice  

1345 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, Ga 30040

August 13, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


The Oaks At Post Road  

3875 Post Road, Cumming, Ga 30040

August 4, 2021 Score: 87, Grade: B


Tin Drum Asia Cafe  

410 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, Ga 30041

July 28, 2021 Score: 82, Grade: B


Zhan Jia Yuan Inc Dba Hong Kong Restaurant  

580 Atlanta Road, Ste 212, Cumming, Ga 30040

July 28, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A