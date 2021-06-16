This new Cuban restaurant is open on Market Place Boulevard in Cumming

A new restaurant in Cumming offers authentic Cuban bread, locally sourced ingredients and all the Cuban cuisine customers could ask for.
Cubanos ATL recently opened a new location in Cumming at 928 Market Place Boulevard, the company’s second after opening in Sandy Springs last fall.
"We are so excited about this new location,” Ozzy Llanes, owner and founder of Cubanos ATL, said in a news release. "The Atlanta community has embraced us in Sandy Springs and we have had several requests for expansion outside of the perimeter so being a part of the Cumming community is very cool and important to us."
Cubanos ATL is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, go to CubanosATL.com.