This new doughnut shop has mouths watering

On the morning of Friday, March 24, Georgia’s first Shipley Do-Nuts location held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the state’s introduction to the iconic Houston-based doughnut chain.

Oziel “Ozzy” Rodriguez, the owner of the new Shipley Do-Nuts, located at 3225 Keith Bridge Rd in Cumming, is a well-known business owner in the community who also owns Palapas Bar and Grill and Coal Mountain Package Store.

“I was looking for a brand to expand my business portfolio, and once I tasted Shipley Do-Nuts, I was hooked,” Rodriguez said in a release. “It’s exciting to bring a legacy brand like Shipley to a whole new community, and I look forward to introducing the Shipley magic to my friends, neighbors and customers in the Forsyth area.”

Kirk McConnell, the owner of McConnell Custom Homes and the building that contains both his business and the new Shipley Do-Nuts location, used to own a doughnut shop of his own called Donut Connection.

“Donut Connection had 12 years of support from the community,” McConnell said. “I hope Shipley Do-Nuts carries on tenfold.”



