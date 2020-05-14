New farmers market coming to Halcyon on May 19

Halcyon, the mixed-use village in South Forsyth, announced Thursday its inaugural farmers market series will start Tuesday, May 19, with several measures that follow health guidelines in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The outdoor market will be held weekly from 4-7 p.m. on Halcyon's event lot, behind Cherry Street Brewpub, through October 27 and feature fresh produce and products from nearly 20 local and regional vendors, including:
- Bramberi Garm & Gardens
- Longaevitas
- B&A Bees
- Circle A Farms
- Lillians Sweet Hawaiian
- Sawnee Acres
- Southern Comfort Foods
- Sweet Southern Elderberry
- Sweetwater Farms
- The Capra Gia Cheese Company
- Leilani's Gardens
- My Daily Bread
- Pearson Farm Peaches
- Nisha's Flavors of India
- Sausage World
- Presley's Farm & Garden
- Her Garden and Produce
- Ginger Yums
"We're grateful for the opportunity to continue the time-honored tradition of the farmers market at the new Halcyon community," said Joern Seigies, co-owner of Bramberi Garm & Gardens and the market's manager.
In following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local officials, vendor booths will be spaced 10 feet apart and have hand sanitizer available. The vendors will serve one customer at a time, wear masks and gloves and regularly disinfect surfaces.
Many vendors will offer pre-ordering options, and visitors will be encouraged to use touchless payment methods.
Halcyon will also provide masks for visitors.
Some health experts say the outdoor environment and shorter supply chain make farmers markets one of the safest ways to shop for food during the coronavirus pandemic.
