New pizza, Asian fusion restaurants coming to town

Pies on Post and Dokebi, new restaurants coming to Forsyth County, were given alcohol licenses at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, June 17.

“We love seeing new businesses come in,” District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said.

Jason Tison represented Pies on Post, said the restaurant will be open soon in July. Pies on Post is a “social eatery” that will feature wood-fire pizza, sandwiches and craft cocktails.

Pies on Post is at 3310 Drew Campground Road in west Forsyth.

Dokebi is a “fusion restaurant” that will feature a variety of Asian flavors and dishes, and it is at 7754 McGinnis Ferry Road.

Both businesses were approved to sell malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits with unanimous votes from commissioners in favor.