This new restaurant serving Mediterranean fare is now open in Forsyth County

Alex Shazzly makes many of his decisions in life based on love.
It was love that first lured him into the food industry. His passion for perfection and the way food brings people together lead him to open three different restaurants in New York where he lived for several years after growing up in Malta, a small island south of Italy.
And it was love that eventually brought him to Forsyth County.
“About a year ago, I met a beautiful lady from Cumming,” Shazzly said. “She’s lived here for three years, and her family is here. She has a beautiful one-year-old and two-year-old, a boy and a girl.”
Now deeply in love at the age of 60, Shazzly decided to make the move to Cumming, bringing his love for food with him. And after only a few months, Shazzly has now opened a new restaurant in west Forsyth serving authentic Mediterranean fare.
Gardenia Mediterranean, located at 4335 Bethelview Road, had a soft opening just before Mother’s Day and features a menu with a variety of salads, sandwiches, appetizers, desserts and more prepared by a kitchen staff from around the world.
Shazzly said the chef, who is from Turkey and lived for many years in New York, makes the food each day using entirely fresh ingredients — a detail that is important to them both.
He explained that freshness is what makes Mediterranean cuisine so appealing.
“I’ve become passionate about the Mediterranean diet,” Shazzly said. “It’s proven to be the best health diet …. because of the olive oil and the vegetables.”
He explained the only piece missing from the perfect Mediterranean meal at Gardenia right now is a glass of wine, which Shazzly said the restaurant cannot serve as they wait to get their liquor license from the county.
In the meantime, he said he invites customers to bring their own bottles of wine to enjoy with their meal.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page, Gardenia Mediterranean Restaurant, or call 678-807-8455.