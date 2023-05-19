This new restaurant serving Mediterranean fare is now open in Forsyth County

Alex Shazzly makes many of his decisions in life based on love.

It was love that first lured him into the food industry. His passion for perfection and the way food brings people together lead him to open three different restaurants in New York where he lived for several years after growing up in Malta, a small island south of Italy.

And it was love that eventually brought him to Forsyth County.

“About a year ago, I met a beautiful lady from Cumming,” Shazzly said. “She’s lived here for three years, and her family is here. She has a beautiful one-year-old and two-year-old, a boy and a girl.”