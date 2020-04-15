BREAKING
The newest way to support Forsyth County restaurants: play bingo
Marie's Italian Deli owner Karen Smith walks food out to a customer on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Smith and other restaurant owners have been searching for creative ways to keep business going as people stay home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. - photo by Ben Hendren
Brian Paglia
FCN staff
Updated: April 15, 2020, 12:34 p.m.

There’s a new way to help local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic --- play bingo.

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local restaurants in the “FOCO Takeout Bingo” challenge to support an industry struggling during the state’s shelter-in-place order.

Participants download a bingo card, which features 25 local restaurants, including Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon, Branchwater, CT Cantina Taqueria at Halcyon, Marie’s Italian Deli, 5 Boroughs Pizza Tavern and Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant, among others. 

If participants then place orders from five restaurants listed on the bingo card, they’ll be entered to win prizes. Orders can be delivery, to-go, curbside, gift cards or merchandise. The restaurants can be in any order; they don’t have to be in a row. Participants must save their receipts. 

Participants receive one prize entry for every five restaurants they visit. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

Entries will be accepted via an online submission form and winners will be announced on Facebook and Instagram.