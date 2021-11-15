The Original Hot Dog Factory opens at Halcyon

The final food hall stall at Halcyon is now home to The Original Hot Dog Factory.



Founded in Atlanta in 2010 by restaurateur Dennis McKinley, The Original Hot Dog Factory currently has more than 20 locations across the country and continues to expand, according to the release, including in Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

The Halcyon location of The Original Hot Dog Factory, owned by husband-and-wife duo Izzy and Charity Ramos, is located next to Holmes Slice in the Halcyon Market Hall. With the addition of the popular hot dog chain, Halcyon’s 15-stall market hall is now at 100% leased, according to the news release.



