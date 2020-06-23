By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PITA Mediterranean Street Food opens second location in Forsyth County
PITA Mediterranean Street Food opened its second location in Forsyth County on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2340 Atlanta Highway. (Photo for the Forsyth County News)

Fast-casual restaurant PITA Mediterranean Street Food has its second location in Forsyth County up and running.

Serving "authentic" Mediterranean cuisine, PITA opened June 15 in the Pine Tree Commons shopping center at 2340 Atlanta Highway, replacing Pars Kabob & Grill, a former Persian restaurant.

Started in Peachtree City in 2011, the company has rapidly expanded around metro Atlanta, including a stall in Halcyon's Market Hall.

The menu features handmade falafels, salads, hummus, and fresh sauces to go with its staple shawarma and gyro sandwiches.

The new Cumming location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.