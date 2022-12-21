This popular Roswell restaurant is opening a second location at the Cumming City Center

Roswell’s popular taqueria, sports bar and live music venue Rock ‘N’ Taco is expanding with a second location at the Cumming City Center.
“The City of Cumming is a great fit for Rock ‘N’ Taco,” co-owner Brad Hancock said. “We have worked closely with the mayor and the city and appreciate their support. We also have a great team of managers, kitchen staff, bartenders and busboys. We couldn’t bring this dream to life without them.”
Hancock developed the original concept for Rock ‘N’ Taco and has roots in both the restaurant and music worlds. His father owned and operated a restaurant in the building where the Roswell Rock ‘N’ Taco is located, and Hancock, his father and his two sons are all drummers.
“My business partner, John Michael Brunetti, and I wanted to open a place where everyone could come and enjoy music or a game and meet with friends,” said Hancock. “It’s been a tremendous partnership.”
Rock ‘N’ Taco has built a brand around its belief in “cover bands, not cover charges.” The venue has featured local musicians who have gone on to compete on “The Voice” and “American Idol,” and focuses on the music of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
The Cumming restaurant will exude the same ambiance as the Roswell location with walls decorated with music memorabilia, signed guitar plaques and platinum records. It will have the capacity to seat 200 guests and feature a rooftop bar overlooking the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. The rooftop area can be booked for private events.
“We’re excited to bring the same experience that’s rocked Roswell for the last three years to Cumming,” said co-owner Brunetti.
The new Rock ‘N’ Taco location will continue to host live music Wednesday through Saturday nights and show sporting events like NFL and college football, Atlanta Braves games and select pay-per-view events. With plans in the works for more than 25 TVs, including a large LED screen, Rock ‘N’ Taco will be a destination for sports fans in the Cumming area.
Rock ‘N’ Taco has perfected its menu of Tex-Mex classics from chips and salsa and fajitas, to quesadillas and mix-and-match tacos. Music fans and sports aficionados alike will enjoy the selection of specialty “rocktails” named after musical icons.
Popular menu items include:
The Hulk taco: fried avocado, roasted tomatoes, sweet onion remoulade, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
Brooklyn burrito: shredded tinga chicken or ground beef, black beans, rice, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce, served in a flour tortilla
Chuck “Berry” mojito: Bacardi Dragon Berry rum, fresh muddled mint and limes and berrysimple syrup topped with soda
The Pink Floyd: Flippin’ Bird Pink gin, triple sec, berry-simple syrup, lime juice and Sprite