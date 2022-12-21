This popular Roswell restaurant is opening a second location at the Cumming City Center

Roswell’s popular taqueria, sports bar and live music venue Rock ‘N’ Taco is expanding with a second location at the Cumming City Center.

“The City of Cumming is a great fit for Rock ‘N’ Taco,” co-owner Brad Hancock said. “We have worked closely with the mayor and the city and appreciate their support. We also have a great team of managers, kitchen staff, bartenders and busboys. We couldn’t bring this dream to life without them.”

Hancock developed the original concept for Rock ‘N’ Taco and has roots in both the restaurant and music worlds. His father owned and operated a restaurant in the building where the Roswell Rock ‘N’ Taco is located, and Hancock, his father and his two sons are all drummers.

“My business partner, John Michael Brunetti, and I wanted to open a place where everyone could come and enjoy music or a game and meet with friends,” said Hancock. “It’s been a tremendous partnership.”