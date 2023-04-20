This restaurant is the first to finally open at the Cumming City Center

A longtime Forsyth County couple officially opened the first restaurant at the Cumming City Center Wednesday afternoon after years of planning.
Cindy and Scott Echols, owners of Tin Cup Grill, held their grand opening from 4-10 p.m., inviting hungry guests from all over the county to try their signature steak and play a round of golf with their families out on the restaurant’s mini-golf course.
“We’ve been working on it for four years,” Scott said. “From then until now, it’s been a lot, so we’re excited. We’re happy and we’re proud of it.”
Although the two only opened the main level of the restaurant for the grand opening Wednesday, they plan to gradually open other sections of the building over the next few weeks, moving from the more upscale main level to the downstairs area with a sports bar feel and then to the rooftop where guests can look out at the mini-golf course and Lou Sobh Amphitheater.
As these sections open, the couple said they plan to also expand the hours of their dining area and golf course to welcome in City Center guests through the entire day.
The restaurant will eventually have five bars open, including the Cindy-rella wine bar, and will have the space to accommodate any type of event - from parties to anniversaries and birthday celebrations - while giving guests a unique experience.
“I wanted to be different,” Cindy said. “I wanted us to have a different feel.”
The couple said they were able to accomplish that unique twist at Tin Cup Grill while still meshing well with the family-friendly atmosphere at the City Center, where Cindy said she sees families coming out to shop or spend time at the amphitheater nearly every day.
That atmosphere is one reason they wanted to add a golf course to the restaurant and offer something fun to do not just for experienced golfers but for the whole family.
“Every time we had the putting course open [for events] and people came back off, we would ask, ‘How’d you do?’” Cindy said. “And it was always interesting to hear that even some of the most experienced people who thought they were going to kill it and come out first, somebody else beat them. And it was awesome. That was the fun part.”
The course is 18 holes and takes about an hour to complete. Scott said golfers will not want to miss out on parts of the course inspired by famous holes throughout the world and Forsyth County, including one from Lanier Golf Club, which permanently closed in 2019. Several others are inspired by holes 11-13 at Augusta National Golf Club, known as Amen Corner and the most famous stretch of holes during the Masters Tournament.
“It has the little Hogan Bridge over it, so it’s really cool,” Scott said.
Aside from the golf course, Scott and Cindy said invited guests at their soft opening were amazed with the menu, which offers steak and seafood on a stone.
“It’s a European concept, and from the research that we did, there was no other place in Georgia using the steak on a stone,” Scott said.
The small lava stone is heated and brought to guests on a bamboo tray where they can put their steak, salmon, scallops, pork, lamb or shrimp on the stone to cook right at the table.
“It’s such a cool concept because the customer can slice a piece of steak and cook it to their liking,” Scott said. “And then every single bite you eat is hot. It’s not like you get to the end of the steak, and it can be lukewarm at best. Every bite is hot.”
Cindy said when guests came out to their soft opening to try the steak on a stone, each one of them walked out saying it was the best steak that had ever tasted. For them, something about the stone brings out a flavor Scott said you just can’t get by making it in the kitchen.
“What they don’t know yet because most everybody got steak is the pork is phenomenal,” Cindy said. “We have a piece of pork that they are going to die for.”
Although all the cuts of meat can be cooked on a stone at the table, guests do also have the option of having them traditionally prepared in the kitchen. And Tin Cup Grill offers a variety of other foods on the menu like sandwiches, burgers, salads and a long list of appetizers that includes nachos and chicken wings.
Cindy and Scott both said they are excited to see guests try a little bit of everything on the menu and see the entire restaurant once it is fully opened.
“We are very excited,” Cindy said. “It’s almost surreal.”