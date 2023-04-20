This restaurant is the first to finally open at the Cumming City Center

The couple said they were able to accomplish that unique twist at Tin Cup Grill while still meshing well with the family-friendly atmosphere at the City Center, where Cindy said she sees families coming out to shop or spend time at the amphitheater nearly every day.

That atmosphere is one reason they wanted to add a golf course to the restaurant and offer something fun to do not just for experienced golfers but for the whole family.

“Every time we had the putting course open [for events] and people came back off, we would ask, ‘How’d you do?’” Cindy said. “And it was always interesting to hear that even some of the most experienced people who thought they were going to kill it and come out first, somebody else beat them. And it was awesome. That was the fun part.”

The course is 18 holes and takes about an hour to complete. Scott said golfers will not want to miss out on parts of the course inspired by famous holes throughout the world and Forsyth County, including one from Lanier Golf Club, which permanently closed in 2019. Several others are inspired by holes 11-13 at Augusta National Golf Club, known as Amen Corner and the most famous stretch of holes during the Masters Tournament.

“It has the little Hogan Bridge over it, so it’s really cool,” Scott said.