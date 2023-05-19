Restaurant Health Scores: Bruster’s, Panda Express, Papa John’s and more

Listed below are the food-service establishments inspected from May 5-18, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percentage: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
The rules and regulations for inspection are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Bruster’s
878 Buford Road, Cumming
May 18, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Catrina’s Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite 208, Alpharetta
May 11, 2023
Score: 66, Grade: U
A grade of U was given due to the following infractions: Improper use of restriction and exclusion; improper eating, drinking, or tobacco use; inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible; improperly cleaned and sanitized food-contact surfaces; improper cold holding temperatures; utensils, equipment, and linens improperly stored, dried, or handled; lack of proper backflow devices installed; improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities.
The first three infractions are known risk factors for foodborne illness.
Chinese Dhaba
3495 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 113, Suwanee
May 12, 2023
Score: 92, Grade: A
Chopsticks China Bistro
405 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100, Cumming
May 16, 2023
Score: 78, Grade: C
A grade of C was given due to the following infractions: Improper eating, drinking, or tobacco use; improper cold holding temperatures; improperly labeled food; improper storage of in-use utensils; improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities.
The first infraction is a known risk factor for foodborne illness.
Eggmania
3230 Caliber Street, Suite 105, Suwanee
May 11, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
International House of Pancakes
920 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming
May 12, 2023
Score: 94, Grade: A
Panda Express
3585 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee
May 11, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza
535 Canton Rd, Cumming
May 16, 2023
Score: 79, Grade: C
A grade of C was given due to the following infractions: No Certified Food Protection Manager; improper eating, drinking, or tobacco use; improper cold holding temperatures; lack of personal cleanliness; improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities.
The first two infractions are known risk factors for foodborne illness.
Sliceability
420 Vision Drive, Suite A102, Cumming
May 8, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
WNB Factory
3130 Mathis Airport Parkway, Suite 311, Suwanee
May 12, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A