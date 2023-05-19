By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant Health Scores: Bruster’s, Panda Express, Papa John’s and more
One Forsyth County restaurant failed its inspection
Listed below are the food-service establishments inspected from May 5-18, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percentage: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

The rules and regulations for inspection are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Bruster’s

878 Buford Road, Cumming

May 18, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Catrina’s Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite 208, Alpharetta

May 11, 2023

Score: 66, Grade: U

A grade of U was given due to the following infractions: Improper use of restriction and exclusion; improper eating, drinking, or tobacco use; inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible; improperly cleaned and sanitized food-contact surfaces; improper cold holding temperatures; utensils, equipment, and linens improperly stored, dried, or handled; lack of proper backflow devices installed; improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities.

The first three infractions are known risk factors for foodborne illness.

Chinese Dhaba

3495 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 113, Suwanee

May 12, 2023

Score: 92, Grade: A

Chopsticks China Bistro

405 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100, Cumming

May 16, 2023

Score: 78, Grade: C

A grade of C was given due to the following infractions: Improper eating, drinking, or tobacco use; improper cold holding temperatures; improperly labeled food; improper storage of in-use utensils; improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities.

The first infraction is a known risk factor for foodborne illness.

Eggmania

3230 Caliber Street, Suite 105, Suwanee

May 11, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

International House of Pancakes

920 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming

May 12, 2023

Score: 94, Grade: A

Panda Express

3585 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee

May 11, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Papa John’s Pizza

535 Canton Rd, Cumming

May 16, 2023

Score: 79, Grade: C

A grade of C was given due to the following infractions: No Certified Food Protection Manager; improper eating, drinking, or tobacco use; improper cold holding temperatures; lack of personal cleanliness; improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities.

The first two infractions are known risk factors for foodborne illness.

Sliceability

420 Vision Drive, Suite A102, Cumming

May 8, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

WNB Factory

3130 Mathis Airport Parkway, Suite 311, Suwanee

May 12, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A