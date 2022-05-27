Restaurant inspections: Anjappar Indian Restaurant, Marriott, Bruster’s and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from May 14-27, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Anjappar Indian Restaurant
3455 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 201, Suwanee, GA 30024
May 25, 2022
Score: 49, Grade: U
Besties Empanadas & Belgian Waffles
5238 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005
May 18, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Blue Fin Sushi & Thai Grill
5075 Post Rd., Ste 404, Cumming, GA 30040
May 19, 2022
Score: 98, Grade: A
Bruster’s
878 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
May 20, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Burger King
3085 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
May 26, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pinecrest Academy 6-12 Kitchen (Upper Kitchen)
955 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
May 19, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pinecrest Academy Prek-5 Kitchen (Lower Kitchen)
955 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
May 19, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Domino’s
5310 Matt Hwy., Ste 106 Cumming, GA 30028
May 20, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza
7768 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
May 18, 2022
Score: 93, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s
3630 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 703 Suwanee, GA 30024
May 19, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse
1715 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
May 26, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Scoopjoy Ice Creamery
2780 W. Village Dr., Ste C, Suwanee, GA 30024
May 20, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Slopes BBQ of Alpharetta
5865 Gateway Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004
May 16, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Springhill Suites By Marriott
2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
May 23, 2022
Score: 71, Grade: C
Target #2056 Food Court
2625 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
May 19, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A