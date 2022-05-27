By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Anjappar Indian Restaurant, Marriott, Bruster’s and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from May 14-27, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.





Anjappar Indian Restaurant 

3455 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 201, Suwanee, GA 30024

May 25, 2022 

Score: 49, Grade: U


Besties Empanadas & Belgian Waffles 

5238 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005

May 18, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Blue Fin Sushi & Thai Grill 

5075 Post Rd., Ste 404, Cumming, GA 30040

May 19, 2022 

Score: 98, Grade: A


Bruster’s

878 Buford Rd.,  Cumming, GA 30041

May 20, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Burger King

3085 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

May 26, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pinecrest Academy 6-12 Kitchen (Upper Kitchen) 

955 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

May 19, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pinecrest Academy Prek-5 Kitchen (Lower Kitchen) 

955 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

May 19, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Domino’s 

5310 Matt Hwy., Ste 106 Cumming, GA 30028

May 20, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza

7768 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

May 18, 2022 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Jimmy John’s 

3630 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 703 Suwanee, GA 30024

May 19, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Outback Steakhouse 

1715 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

May 26, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Scoopjoy Ice Creamery 

2780 W. Village Dr., Ste C, Suwanee, GA 30024

May 20, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Slopes BBQ of Alpharetta 

5865 Gateway Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004

May 16, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Springhill Suites By Marriott 

2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

May 23, 2022 

Score: 71, Grade: C


Target #2056 Food Court 

2625 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

May 19, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A