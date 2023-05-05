Restaurant inspections: Applebee’s, Popeyes, WNB Factory, and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 21 to May 4, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Applebee’s
504 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming
May 1, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Erawan Thai
1595 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
May 2, 2023
Score: 90, Grade: A
Gardenia Mediterranean Restaurant
4335 Bethelview Road, Cumming
April 26, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kona Ice
5905 Steeplechase Boulevard, Cumming
April 24, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Popeyes
5936 Bethelview Road, Cumming
May 3, 2023
Score: 99, Grade: A
Subway
3651 Peachtree Parkways, Suwanee
May 2, 2023
Score: 97, Grade: A
Tin Drum Asia Café
410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Score: 100, Grade: A
Totoya Korean Chicken
8020 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suwanee
May 2, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
WNB Factory
5475 Bethelview Road, Cumming
May 3, 2023
Score: 87, Grade: B
WNB Factory received a B due to food being improperly separated and protected; and improper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use. The latter infraction is a known risk factor for the spread of foodborne illness.