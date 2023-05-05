By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Applebee’s, Popeyes, WNB Factory, and more
restaurant inspections
Photo by Mae Mu, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 21 to May 4, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Applebee’s

504 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming

May 1, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Erawan Thai

1595 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

May 2, 2023

Score: 90, Grade: A

Gardenia Mediterranean Restaurant

4335 Bethelview Road, Cumming

April 26, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Kona Ice

5905 Steeplechase Boulevard, Cumming

April 24, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Popeyes

5936 Bethelview Road, Cumming

May 3, 2023

Score: 99, Grade: A

Subway

3651 Peachtree Parkways, Suwanee

May 2, 2023

Score: 97, Grade: A

Tin Drum Asia Café

410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Score: 100, Grade: A

Totoya Korean Chicken

8020 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suwanee

May 2, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

WNB Factory

5475 Bethelview Road, Cumming

May 3, 2023

Score: 87, Grade: B

WNB Factory received a B due to food being improperly separated and protected; and improper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use. The latter infraction is a known risk factor for the spread of foodborne illness. 