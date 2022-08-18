Restaurant inspections: BB’s Bagels, Cherry Street Brewpub, Vicky Lou’s Burger and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from July 27-Aug. 18, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov. To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Atlanta Motorcar Club & Storage
1645 Redi Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
July 27, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
BB’s Bagels
770 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004
July 29, 2022
Score: 88, Grade: B
Burger King
598 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
August 18, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant & Taproom
Bar & Event Center
5810 Bond St., Suite E5 Cumming, GA 30040
August 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant
5810 Bond St., Suite E2-E5, Cumming, GA 30040
August 1, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Automation Direct
3505 Hutchinson Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
August 8, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Barnes & Noble Booksellers
410 Peachtree Pkwy. Suite 252, Bldg. 200, Cumming, GA 30041
August 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cherry Street Brewpub
6640 Town Square Bldg., Suite 500 Alpharetta, GA 30005
August 4, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Cinco Mexican Cantina
5755 N Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30040
August 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Country Land Golf Course Grill
6560 Mayfield Dr Cumming, GA 30041
August 8, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
521 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
August 15, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
El Don Mexican Restaurant, Inc.
6320 Atlanta Hwy., Suite 1 Alpharetta, GA 30004
August 2, 2022 Score: 89, Grade: B
Enzo Sushi
3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 602 Suwanee, GA 30024
August 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Skylark Adult Day Center
4265 Johns Creek Pkwy. Suite B
Suwanee, GA 30024
August 9, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5665 Atlanta Hwy., Suite 105 Alpharetta, GA 30004
August 17, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s
405 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 110 Cumming, GA 30041
August 4, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Marie’s Italian Deli Bakery & Market
3436 Tri County Plaza Cumming, GA 30041
August 5, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s
5350 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
August 17, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Moe’s Southwest Grill
5620 Commerce Blvd., Ste K Alpharetta, GA 30004
August 10, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Subway
5160 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
August 11, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Taqueria Las Palmas
6300 Atlanta Hwy. N Suite 101
Alpharetta, GA 30004
August 12, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
The Chateau Wine & Cigar Bar
4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Suite H, Suwanee, GA 30024
August 9, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Totoya K Pizza
8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 104, Suwanee, GA 30024
August 3, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Vicky Lou’s Burger
6730 Browns Bridge Rd., Suite 100 Gainesville, GA 30506
July 29, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Waffle House
310 Brannon Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
August 17, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Waffle House
599 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
August 16, 2022
Score: 92, Grade: A
Wild Wing Cafe
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 242, Cumming, GA 30041
August 12, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Windward Tavern
5206 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
August 11, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A