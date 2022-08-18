By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: BB’s Bagels, Cherry Street Brewpub, Vicky Lou’s Burger and more
Food
Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from July 27-Aug. 18, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov. To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.





Atlanta Motorcar Club & Storage

1645 Redi Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

July 27, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


BB’s Bagels  

770 McFarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004

July 29, 2022 

Score: 88, Grade: B


Burger King 

598 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

August 18, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant & Taproom

Bar & Event Center  

5810 Bond St., Suite E5 Cumming, GA 30040

August 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Cherry Street Brewing Restaurant 

5810 Bond St., Suite E2-E5, Cumming, GA 30040

August 1, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Automation Direct 

3505 Hutchinson Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

August 8, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Barnes & Noble Booksellers 

410 Peachtree Pkwy. Suite 252, Bldg. 200, Cumming, GA 30041

August 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Cherry Street Brewpub 

6640 Town Square Bldg., Suite 500 Alpharetta, GA 30005

August 4, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Cinco Mexican Cantina  

5755 N Vickery St., Cumming, GA 30040 

August 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Country Land Golf Course Grill  

6560 Mayfield Dr Cumming, GA 30041

August 8, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts  

521 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

August 15, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


El Don Mexican Restaurant, Inc.  

6320 Atlanta Hwy., Suite 1 Alpharetta, GA 30004

August 2, 2022 Score: 89, Grade: B


Enzo Sushi  

3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 602 Suwanee, GA 30024 

August 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Skylark Adult Day Center  

4265 Johns Creek Pkwy. Suite B 

Suwanee, GA 30024

August 9, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Jersey Mike’s Subs  

5665 Atlanta Hwy., Suite 105 Alpharetta, GA 30004

August 17, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Jimmy John’s  

405 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 110 Cumming, GA 30041

August 4, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Marie’s Italian Deli Bakery & Market  

3436 Tri County Plaza Cumming, GA 30041

August 5, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


McDonald’s  

5350 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

August 17, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Moe’s Southwest Grill 

5620 Commerce Blvd., Ste K Alpharetta, GA 30004

August 10, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Subway 

5160 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

August 11, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Taqueria Las Palmas 

6300 Atlanta Hwy. N Suite 101 

Alpharetta, GA 30004

August 12, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


The Chateau Wine & Cigar Bar  

4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Suite H, Suwanee, GA 30024

August 9, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Totoya K Pizza  

8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 104, Suwanee, GA 30024

August 3, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Vicky Lou’s Burger  

6730 Browns Bridge Rd., Suite 100 Gainesville, GA 30506

July 29, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Waffle House 

310 Brannon Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

August 17, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Waffle House

599 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

August 16, 2022 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Wild Wing Cafe  

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 242, Cumming, GA 30041

August 12, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Windward Tavern  

5206 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

August 11, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A