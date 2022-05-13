By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: The Burger Stop, 585 South, Ichiban Steak & Sushi and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 26-May 13, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.




585 South 

585 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

May 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Brandywine Elementary School 

175 Martin Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004

May 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Denmark High School 

645 Mullinax Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

May 12, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Denmark High School - Culinary Arts 

645 Mullinax Rd., Alpharetta, GA30004

May 12, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Forsyth Central High School 

131 Elm St., Cumming, GA 30040

May 11, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Forsyth County Head Start-Pre K 

133 Samaritan Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

May 6, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Ichiban Steak & Sushi 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 112 

Cumming, GA 30041

May 3, 2022 

Score: 87, Grade: B


North Forsyth High School 

3635 Coal Mountain Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30041

May 12, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Piney Grove Middle School 

8135 Majors Rd Cumming, GA 30040

May 9, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Shiloh Point Elementary 

8145 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

May 4, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


South Forsyth High School 

585 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

May 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


The Burger Stop 

5535 Bannister Rd., Cumming, GA 30028

May 9, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A