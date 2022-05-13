Restaurant inspections: The Burger Stop, 585 South, Ichiban Steak & Sushi and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 26-May 13, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
585 South
585 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
May 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Brandywine Elementary School
175 Martin Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004
May 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Denmark High School
645 Mullinax Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
May 12, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Denmark High School - Culinary Arts
645 Mullinax Rd., Alpharetta, GA30004
May 12, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth Central High School
131 Elm St., Cumming, GA 30040
May 11, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth County Head Start-Pre K
133 Samaritan Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
May 6, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Ichiban Steak & Sushi
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 112
Cumming, GA 30041
May 3, 2022
Score: 87, Grade: B
North Forsyth High School
3635 Coal Mountain Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30041
May 12, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Piney Grove Middle School
8135 Majors Rd Cumming, GA 30040
May 9, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Shiloh Point Elementary
8145 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
May 4, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
South Forsyth High School
585 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
May 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Burger Stop
5535 Bannister Rd., Cumming, GA 30028
May 9, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A