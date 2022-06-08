By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Carrabba's, Chicken Salad Chick, Maki Sushi and more
Food
Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from May 28-June 8, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

The rules and regulations are available online here.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.




Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 

504 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

June 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Carrabbas Italian Grill 

420 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming,  GA 30041

May 31, 2022

Score: 97, Grade: A


Chicken Salad Chick 

410 Peachtree Pkwy. Cumming, GA 30041

June 3, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chili’s 

874 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

June 2, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts 

6020 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

June 6, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Firehouse Subs 

905 Market Place Blvd., Ste B, Cumming, GA 30041

June 6, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Jaz Chinese Cuisine 

270 Saint Claire Dr., Ste 101., Alpharetta, GA 30004

June 3, 2022 

Score: 90, Grade: A


Maki Sushi

5925 Atlanta Hwy., Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30004

June 1, 2022 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Moe’s Southwest Grill 

2320 Atlanta Hwy, Suite 106, Cumming, GA 30040

May 31, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Pacific Spice Restaurant 

5485 Bethelview Road, Ste 410, Cumming, GA 30040

June 7, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Pizza Hut 

2330 Canton Hwy., Ste 1 E, Cumming, GA 30040

June 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Popeyes 

985 Market Place Blvd., Cumming,  GA 30041

May 31, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Subway 

2300 Bethelview Road., Ste 103 Cumming, GA 30040

June 3, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Waffle House 

2837 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

June 8, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

2810 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

June 8, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A