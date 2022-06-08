Restaurant inspections: Carrabba's, Chicken Salad Chick, Maki Sushi and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from May 28-June 8, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
The rules and regulations are available online here.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
504 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
June 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Carrabbas Italian Grill
420 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
May 31, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Chicken Salad Chick
410 Peachtree Pkwy. Cumming, GA 30041
June 3, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chili’s
874 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
June 2, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
6020 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
June 6, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs
905 Market Place Blvd., Ste B, Cumming, GA 30041
June 6, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Jaz Chinese Cuisine
270 Saint Claire Dr., Ste 101., Alpharetta, GA 30004
June 3, 2022
Score: 90, Grade: A
Maki Sushi
5925 Atlanta Hwy., Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30004
June 1, 2022
Score: 93, Grade: A
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2320 Atlanta Hwy, Suite 106, Cumming, GA 30040
May 31, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Pacific Spice Restaurant
5485 Bethelview Road, Ste 410, Cumming, GA 30040
June 7, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Pizza Hut
2330 Canton Hwy., Ste 1 E, Cumming, GA 30040
June 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Popeyes
985 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
May 31, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Subway
2300 Bethelview Road., Ste 103 Cumming, GA 30040
June 3, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House
2837 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
June 8, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
2810 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
June 8, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A