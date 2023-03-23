By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Cinco, Subway, Waffle House and more
Listed below are the food-service establishments inspected from March 11-23, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. They are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percentage: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

The rules and regulations for inspection are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Cinco Mexican Cantina

5775 N Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040

March 15, 2023

Score: 87, Grade: B

Cinco Mexican Restaurant was given a grade of B due to code requirement violations relating to proper holding temperatures and proper date marking and disposition.

 

Coco’s Cuban Restaurant

1240 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041

March 16, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Hall and Hound Brewing Co.

1920 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041

March 22, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken

695 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

March 21, 2023

Score: 90, Grade: A

 

Kroger GA-444 Starbucks

5665 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 17, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Reveille Café

5310 Matt Hwy #400, Cumming, GA 30028

March 16, 2023

Score: 90, Grade: A

 

Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar

415 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 200, Cumming, GA 30041

March 14, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Subway 21011

3651 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite K, Suwanee, GA 30024

March 21, 2023

Score: 75, Grade: C

Subway was given a grade of C due to code requirement violations relating to personal cleanliness, supply and accessibility of adequate handwashing facilities, cleanliness of food-contact surfaces, proper holding temperatures, and proper date marking and dispositions. 

Inadequate supply or accessibility of handwashing facilities is a known risk factor for foodborne illness.

 

Waffle House #1507

1515 McFarland Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005

March 14, 2023

Score: 94, Grade: A