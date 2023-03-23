Restaurant inspections: Cinco, Subway, Waffle House and more

Listed below are the food-service establishments inspected from March 11-23, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. They are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percentage: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
The rules and regulations for inspection are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Cinco Mexican Cantina
5775 N Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040
March 15, 2023
Score: 87, Grade: B
Cinco Mexican Restaurant was given a grade of B due to code requirement violations relating to proper holding temperatures and proper date marking and disposition.
Coco’s Cuban Restaurant
1240 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
March 16, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Hall and Hound Brewing Co.
1920 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
March 22, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken
695 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
March 21, 2023
Score: 90, Grade: A
Kroger GA-444 Starbucks
5665 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 17, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Reveille Café
5310 Matt Hwy #400, Cumming, GA 30028
March 16, 2023
Score: 90, Grade: A
Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar
415 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 200, Cumming, GA 30041
March 14, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway 21011
3651 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite K, Suwanee, GA 30024
March 21, 2023
Score: 75, Grade: C
Subway was given a grade of C due to code requirement violations relating to personal cleanliness, supply and accessibility of adequate handwashing facilities, cleanliness of food-contact surfaces, proper holding temperatures, and proper date marking and dispositions.
Inadequate supply or accessibility of handwashing facilities is a known risk factor for foodborne illness.
Waffle House #1507
1515 McFarland Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005
March 14, 2023
Score: 94, Grade: A