Restaurant Inspections: Good Ol’ Days, Five Guys, Wings 101, and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 6 to April 20, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Big D’s BBQ

1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming

April 14, 2023

Score: 91, Grade: A

Butcher and Brew

1400 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

April 20, 2023

Score: 96, Grade: A

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

6990 Halcyon Way, Suite 610, Alpharetta

April 17, 2023

Score: 94, Grade: A

Five Guys

3105 Peachtree Parkway., Suite 100, Suwanee

April 14, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Friends Cumming Grill

506 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming

April 19, 2023

Score: 95, Grade: A

Good Ol’ Days

419 Atlanta Road, Cumming

April 20, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Wings 101

911 Market Place Blvd., Suite 14, Cumming

April 6, 2023

Score: 99, Grade: A

Mochigo

5170 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta

April 18, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Pies on Post

3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming

April 6, 2023

Score: 87, Grade: B

Pies on Post was given a score of B due to code violations relating to proper date marking and disposition; personal cleanliness; proper storage of utensils, equipment, and linens; proper disposal of garbage/refuse; and cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces.

Pure Pho & Grill

410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 208, Cumming

April 6, 2023

Score: 97, Grade: A

Ted’s Montana Grill

410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100, Cumming

April 13, 2023

Score: 97, Grade: A

That Biscuit Place

5110 Chattahoochee Industrial Park, Cumming

April 19, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

The Station House Restaurant

540 Lake Center Parkway, Suite 105, Cumming

April 6, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A