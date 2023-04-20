Restaurant Inspections: Good Ol’ Days, Five Guys, Wings 101, and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 6 to April 20, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Big D’s BBQ
1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming
April 14, 2023
Score: 91, Grade: A
Butcher and Brew
1400 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
April 20, 2023
Score: 96, Grade: A
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
6990 Halcyon Way, Suite 610, Alpharetta
April 17, 2023
Score: 94, Grade: A
Five Guys
3105 Peachtree Parkway., Suite 100, Suwanee
April 14, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Friends Cumming Grill
506 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming
April 19, 2023
Score: 95, Grade: A
Good Ol’ Days
419 Atlanta Road, Cumming
April 20, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Wings 101
911 Market Place Blvd., Suite 14, Cumming
April 6, 2023
Score: 99, Grade: A
Mochigo
5170 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta
April 18, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pies on Post
3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming
April 6, 2023
Score: 87, Grade: B
Pies on Post was given a score of B due to code violations relating to proper date marking and disposition; personal cleanliness; proper storage of utensils, equipment, and linens; proper disposal of garbage/refuse; and cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces.
Pure Pho & Grill
410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 208, Cumming
April 6, 2023
Score: 97, Grade: A
Ted’s Montana Grill
410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100, Cumming
April 13, 2023
Score: 97, Grade: A
That Biscuit Place
5110 Chattahoochee Industrial Park, Cumming
April 19, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Station House Restaurant
540 Lake Center Parkway, Suite 105, Cumming
April 6, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A