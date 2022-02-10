Restaurant inspections: Green China, HOBNOB, Popeyes and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Feb. 1-10, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint aGAinst a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Dunkin Donuts
3275 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 4, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth County Multi-Purpose Senior Center
595 Dahlonega St., Cumming, GA 30040
February 8, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Gardens of Shiloh Point
7955 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 8, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Gracemont Assisted Living
4940 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 10, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Green China
3105 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
February 2, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Wings 101
911 Market Place Blvd., Ste #14 Cumming, GA 30041
February 4, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
HOBNOB
6690 Town Sq. #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005
February 3, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Cumming
870 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
February 4, 2022
Score: 80, Grade: B
Mangia Ristorante & Pizzeria
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 220 Alpharetta, GA 30005
February 1, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Moe’s S W Grill
3280 Keith Bridge Road, Suite 1A, Cumming, GA 30040
February 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
6330 Halcyon Way, Ste. 720, Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 3, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizzeria Azzurri
3560 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 10, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Popeyes
5935 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
February 2, 2022
Score: 92, Grade: A
Rendezvous Cafe
543 Lakeland Plz Cumming, GA 30040
February 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Salata Salad Kitchen
6210 Town Square Center, Ste 1020B, Alpharetta, GA 30005
February 1, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Ga.
8013 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 9, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Smoothie King
1175 Buford Hwy., Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041
February 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Saint Marlo Country Club
7755 Saint Marlo Country Club Pkwy., Duluth, GA 30097
February 1, 2022
Score: 98, Grade: A
Subway
533 Canton Hwy., Ste. 100, Cumming, GA 30040
February 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sweet Tuna
6330 Halcyon Way Ste. 730, Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Bell
3579 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
February 1, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
The Mann House
8025 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 8, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
The Villas at Gracemont
4855 Willow Lake Lane, Cumming, GA 30041
February 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Umami
2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 540, Suwanee, GA 30024
February 9, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Hong Kong Restaurant
580 Atlanta Road, Ste 212, Cumming, GA 30040
February 2, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A