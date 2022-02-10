By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Green China, HOBNOB, Popeyes and more
Kitchen Inspections 042519 web
Photo by Michael Browning on Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Feb. 1-10, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint aGAinst a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Dunkin Donuts   

3275 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 4, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Forsyth County Multi-Purpose Senior Center  

595 Dahlonega St., Cumming, GA 30040   

February 8, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Gardens of Shiloh Point   

7955 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 8, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Gracemont Assisted Living   

4940 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 10, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Green China   

3105 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

February 2, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Wings 101

911 Market Place Blvd., Ste #14 Cumming, GA 30041

February 4, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


HOBNOB  

6690 Town Sq. #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005

February 3, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Cumming   

870 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

February 4, 2022 

Score: 80, Grade: B


Mangia Ristorante & Pizzeria   

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 220 Alpharetta, GA 30005

February 1, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Moe’s S W Grill 

3280 Keith Bridge Road, Suite 1A, Cumming, GA 30040

February 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pita Mediterranean Street Food   

6330 Halcyon Way, Ste. 720, Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 3, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pizzeria Azzurri 

3560 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 10, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Popeyes   

5935 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

February 2, 2022 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Rendezvous Cafe   

543 Lakeland Plz Cumming, GA 30040

February 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Salata Salad Kitchen   

6210 Town Square Center, Ste 1020B, Alpharetta, GA 30005

February 1, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A

February 1, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Ga.

8013 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 9, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Smoothie King   

1175 Buford Hwy., Ste 200 Cumming, GA 30041

February 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Saint Marlo Country Club   

7755 Saint Marlo Country Club Pkwy., Duluth, GA 30097

February 1, 2022 

Score: 98, Grade: A


Subway 

533 Canton Hwy., Ste. 100, Cumming, GA 30040

February 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sweet Tuna   

6330 Halcyon Way Ste. 730, Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Bell 

3579 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

February 1, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


The Mann House   

8025 Majors Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 8, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


The Villas at Gracemont   

4855 Willow Lake Lane, Cumming, GA 30041

February 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Umami   

2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 540, Suwanee, GA 30024

February 9, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Hong Kong Restaurant   

580 Atlanta Road, Ste 212, Cumming, GA 30040

February 2, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A