Restaurant Inspections: Holmes Slice, Sri Krishna Vilas, Texas Roadhouse and more
Food
Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from July 16-26, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

The rules and regulations are available online here. To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.



Arby’s 

403 Tri-County Plaza 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 20, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


CT Al Pastor Taqueria 

6330 Halcyon Way Ste 740 

Alpharetta, GA 30005

July 25, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Holmes Slice 

6330 Halcyon Way Ste 760 

Alpharetta, GA 30005

July 25, 2022 

Score: 98, Grade: A


Kroger 

5550 Bethelview Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 22, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pita Mediterranean Street Food 

2340 Atlanta Hwy. Suite T-6, 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 20, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sri Krishna Vilas 

2255 Callaway Court,

Suite 100 & 200

Cumming, GA 30041

July 18, 2022 

Score: 90, Grade: A


Subway 

2395 Peachtree Pkwy., 

Cumming, GA 30041

July 18, 2022 

Score: 88, Grade: B


Texas Roadhouse 

510 Lakeland Plaza 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 22, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


The Original Hot Dog Factory 

6365 Halcyon Way,

Alpharetta, GA 30005

July 19, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Towne Club Windermere 

3950 Towne Club Pkwy.,

Cumming, GA 30041

July 21, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A