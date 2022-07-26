Restaurant Inspections: Holmes Slice, Sri Krishna Vilas, Texas Roadhouse and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from July 16-26, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
The rules and regulations are available online here. To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Arby’s
403 Tri-County Plaza
Cumming, GA 30040
July 20, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
CT Al Pastor Taqueria
6330 Halcyon Way Ste 740
Alpharetta, GA 30005
July 25, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Holmes Slice
6330 Halcyon Way Ste 760
Alpharetta, GA 30005
July 25, 2022
Score: 98, Grade: A
Kroger
5550 Bethelview Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
July 22, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
2340 Atlanta Hwy. Suite T-6,
Cumming, GA 30040
July 20, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sri Krishna Vilas
2255 Callaway Court,
Suite 100 & 200
Cumming, GA 30041
July 18, 2022
Score: 90, Grade: A
Subway
2395 Peachtree Pkwy.,
Cumming, GA 30041
July 18, 2022
Score: 88, Grade: B
Texas Roadhouse
510 Lakeland Plaza
Cumming, GA 30040
July 22, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
The Original Hot Dog Factory
6365 Halcyon Way,
Alpharetta, GA 30005
July 19, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Towne Club Windermere
3950 Towne Club Pkwy.,
Cumming, GA 30041
July 21, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A