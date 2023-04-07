Restaurant inspections: Huddle House, Cracker Barrel, Jersey Mike’s and more

Listed below are the food-service establishments inspected from March 23 – April 6 by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percentage: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
The rules and regulations for inspection are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Huddle House
501 Buford Road, Cumming
April 3, 2023
Score: 96, Grade: A
Annunziata’s
111 W. Courthouse Square, Cumming
March 23, 2023
Score: 91, Grade: A
Balsas Restaurant
1495 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming
March 28, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Belmont Village Johns Creek
4315 Johns Creek Parkway, Suwanee
March 27, 2023
Score: 87, Grade: B
Belmont Village was given a grade of B due to improper cold holding temperatures and improper storage and handling of utensils, equipment, and linens.
Black Diamond Bar & Grill
1485 Peachtree Parkway, Suite D4, Cumming
March 27, 2023
Score: 92, Grade: A
Burger and Shake
3040 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming
March 29, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cracker Barrell
675 Buford Highway, Cumming
April 5, 2023
Score: 86, Grade: B
Cracker Barrel was given a grade of B due to improper cold holding temperatures; improper storage and handling of utensils, equipment and linens; improper design and use of food- and non-food-contact surfaces; and presence of insects, rodents or animals.
Gao Vietnamese Cuisine
5863 S. Vickery St., Cumming
March 30, 2023
Score: 99, Grade: A
Giovanni’s Pizza
5063 Post Road, Suites 101 and 102, Cumming
April 3, 2023
Score: 93, Grade: A
Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers
3685 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming
March 24, 2023
Score: 100, Grade: A
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2615 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 110, Suwanee
March 23, 2023
Score: 99, Grade: A