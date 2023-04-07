By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Huddle House, Cracker Barrel, Jersey Mike’s and more
Listed below are the food-service establishments inspected from March 23 – April 6 by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments are scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percentage: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

The rules and regulations for inspection are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Huddle House

501 Buford Road, Cumming

April 3, 2023

Score: 96, Grade: A

Annunziata’s

111 W. Courthouse Square, Cumming

March 23, 2023

Score: 91, Grade: A

Balsas Restaurant

1495 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming

March 28, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Belmont Village Johns Creek

4315 Johns Creek Parkway, Suwanee

March 27, 2023

Score: 87, Grade: B

Belmont Village was given a grade of B due to improper cold holding temperatures and improper storage and handling of utensils, equipment, and linens.

Black Diamond Bar & Grill

1485 Peachtree Parkway, Suite D4, Cumming

March 27, 2023

Score: 92, Grade: A

Burger and Shake

3040 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming

March 29, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Cracker Barrell

675 Buford Highway, Cumming

April 5, 2023

Score: 86, Grade: B

Cracker Barrel was given a grade of B due to improper cold holding temperatures; improper storage and handling of utensils, equipment and linens; improper design and use of food- and non-food-contact surfaces; and presence of insects, rodents or animals.

Gao Vietnamese Cuisine

5863 S. Vickery St., Cumming

March 30, 2023

Score: 99, Grade: A

Giovanni’s Pizza

5063 Post Road, Suites 101 and 102, Cumming

April 3, 2023

Score: 93, Grade: A

Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers

3685 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming

March 24, 2023

Score: 100, Grade: A

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2615 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 110, Suwanee

March 23, 2023

Score: 99, Grade: A