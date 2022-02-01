Restaurant inspections: Ocean & Acre, Village Burger, Stoney J’s Farm Winery and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Jan. 19-Feb. 1, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Antebellum at James Burgess
1520 James Burgess Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
January 31, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Brickmont Johns Creek Assisted Living
2285 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
January 27, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Burger and Shake
3040 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 24, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Celebration Village Forsyth
3000 Celebration Blvd., Suwanee, GA 30024
January 26, 2022
Score: 78, Grade: C
Firehouse Subs
2320 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
January 24, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Forsyth County Detention Center
101 East Maple St., Cumming, GA 30040
January 31, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Friends Cumming Grill
506 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
January 25, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Hampton Inn Cumming
915 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Ste A, Cumming, GA 30041
January 28, 2022
Score: 77, Grade: C
Jay’s Mexican Grill
1545 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 31, 2022
Score: 77, Grade: C
Jim N Nick’s Bar -B-Q
3130 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 25, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
2115 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 26, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken
695 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
January 28, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Kroger Starbucks
5665 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
January 26, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Launch Trampoline Park
5967 Bethelview Rd., Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30040
January 27, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Longhorn Steakhouse #5614
1135 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30004
January 20, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Luca Brasi’s Pizzeria
4335 Bethelview Rd., Ste 116 Cumming, GA 30040
January 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Marco’s Pizza
2332 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
January 24, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Ocean & Acre
6300 Halcyon Way, Bldg. 600 Suite, 620 Alpharetta, GA 30005
January 29, 2022 Score: 88, Grade: B
January 20, 2022 Score: 50, Grade: U
Onelife Fitness Windermere
3775 Windermere Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
January 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pepperoni’s Pizza
5063 Post Rd., Suites 101-102, Cumming, GA 30040
January 19, 2022
Score: 93, Grade: A
Provino’s Italian Restaurant
1610 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040
January 19, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Pure Pho & Grill
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 208, Cumming, GA 30041
January 19, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Taco Bell
1615 Buford Hwy Cumming, GA 30041
January 25, 2022
Score: 95, Grade: A
Salata Salad Kitchen
6210 Town Square Center Ste., 1020B Alpharetta, GA 30005
February 1, 2022 Score: 94, Grade: A
Savory Mexican Restaurant
337 Dahlonega St., Ste B Cumming, GA 30040
January 19, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Shuckin’ Shack
415 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 255 Cumming, GA 30041
January 26, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Smoothie King
405 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 125 Cumming, GA 30041
January 29, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Spring Hill Suites By Marriott
2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
January 28, 2022
Score: 78, Grade: C
Stoney J’s Farm Winery
1506 Stoney Point Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
January 29, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway #44402
4934 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
January 25, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Subway #67112
3655 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
January 24, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Sweet Tuna
6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 730, Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Bell
2660 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
January 24, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Tam’s Backstage
215 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040
January 27, 2022
Score: 85, Grade: B
Umami
2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 540, Suwanee, GA 30024
January 27, 2022
Score: 78, Grade: C
Village Burger
101 W. Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040
January 26, 2022
Score: 92, Grade: A
Vincenza’s
765 McFarland Pkwy., Ste D, Alpharetta, GA 30004
January 26, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A