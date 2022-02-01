By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Ocean & Acre, Village Burger, Stoney J’s Farm Winery and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Jan. 19-Feb. 1, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Antebellum at James Burgess  

1520 James Burgess Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

January 31, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Brickmont Johns Creek Assisted Living  

2285 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

January 27, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Burger and Shake  

3040 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 24, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Celebration Village Forsyth  

3000 Celebration Blvd., Suwanee, GA 30024

January 26, 2022 

Score: 78, Grade: C


Firehouse Subs  

2320 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

January 24, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Forsyth County Detention Center  

101 East Maple St., Cumming, GA 30040

January 31, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Friends Cumming Grill  

506 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

January 25, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Hampton Inn Cumming  

915 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Ste A, Cumming, GA 30041

January 28, 2022 

Score: 77, Grade: C


Jay’s Mexican Grill  

1545 McFarland Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 31, 2022 

Score: 77, Grade: C


Jim N Nick’s Bar -B-Q  

3130 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 25, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Johnny’s New York Style Pizza  

2115 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 26, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Kentucky Fried Chicken  

695 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

January 28, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Kroger Starbucks  

5665 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

January 26, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Launch Trampoline Park  

5967 Bethelview Rd., Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30040

January 27, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Longhorn Steakhouse #5614  

1135 Bluegrass Ct., Alpharetta, GA 30004

January 20, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Luca Brasi’s Pizzeria

4335 Bethelview Rd., Ste 116 Cumming, GA 30040

January 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Marco’s Pizza 

2332 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

January 24, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Ocean & Acre  

6300 Halcyon Way, Bldg. 600 Suite, 620 Alpharetta, GA 30005

January 29, 2022 Score: 88, Grade: B

January 20, 2022 Score: 50, Grade: U


Onelife Fitness Windermere  

3775 Windermere Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

January 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pepperoni’s Pizza  

5063 Post Rd., Suites 101-102, Cumming, GA 30040

January 19, 2022 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Provino’s Italian Restaurant  

1610 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040

January 19, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Pure Pho & Grill  

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 208, Cumming, GA 30041

January 19, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Taco Bell

1615 Buford Hwy Cumming, GA 30041

January 25, 2022 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Salata Salad Kitchen  

6210 Town Square Center Ste., 1020B Alpharetta, GA 30005

February 1, 2022 Score: 94, Grade: A

Savory Mexican Restaurant  

337 Dahlonega St., Ste B Cumming, GA 30040

January 19, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Shuckin’ Shack  

415 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 255 Cumming, GA 30041

January 26, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Smoothie King  

405 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 125 Cumming, GA 30041

January 29, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Spring Hill Suites By Marriott  

2692 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

January 28, 2022 

Score: 78, Grade: C


Stoney J’s Farm Winery  

1506 Stoney Point Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

January 29, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway #44402  

4934 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

January 25, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Subway #67112  

3655 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

January 24, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Sweet Tuna  

6330 Halcyon Way, Ste 730, Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Bell

2660 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

January 24, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Tam’s Backstage  

215 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040

January 27, 2022 

Score: 85, Grade: B


Umami  

2631 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 540, Suwanee, GA 30024

January 27, 2022 

Score: 78, Grade: C


Village Burger 

101 W. Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040

January 26, 2022 

Score: 92, Grade: A


Vincenza’s  

765 McFarland Pkwy., Ste D, Alpharetta, GA 30004

January 26, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A