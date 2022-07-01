By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Sri Krishna Vilas, Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen, Zaxby's and more
Food
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from June 8-30, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. Click here

https://dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections

for the rules and regulations.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Anjappar Indian Restaurant 

3455 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 201 

Suwanee, GA 30024

June 13, 2022 

Score: 87, Grade: B


Asian House 

1678 Buford Hwy. 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 28, 2022 

Score: 88, Grade: B


Sri Krishna Vilas 

2255 Callaway Ct., Suites 100-200, 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 29, 2022 

Score: 40, Grade: U


Chipotle Mexican Grill 

905 Marketplace Blvd., Ste C. 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 13, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Dragon Buffet 

655 Atlanta Rd., Suite 609 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 9, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Your Pie 

655 Atlanta Rd., Suites 606-607 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 9, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Golden Corral Restaurant 

2025 Market Place Blvd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 15, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Grub Burger Bar 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 204 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 14, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Hardees

125 W Maple St., Cumming, GA 30040

June 27, 2022 

Score: 74, Grade: C


Lenny’s Sub Shop 

1040 Market Place Blvd.,

Cumming, GA 30041

June 27, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


LongHorn Steakhouse 

925 Market Place Blvd. 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 13, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 

5456 Bethelview Road, Suite 101 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 27, 2022 

Score: 90, Grade: A


McDonald’s 

3650 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

June 21, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


McDonald’s

660 Atlanta Rd. 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 28, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


McDonald’s

2815 Keith Bridge Rd.,

Cumming, GA 30041

June 29, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Moto Asian Cuisine 

655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 101 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 30, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Papa John’s Pizza 

1595 Peachtree Pkwy.,

Cumming, GA 30041

June 24, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pizza Hut 

3245 Peachtree Pkwy. Suite F 

Suwanee, GA 30024

June 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Johnny’s New York Pizza 

3490 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste D3 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 29, 2022 

Score: 98, Grade: A


Roosters 

216 M Atlanta Hwy., 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 22, 2022 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Starbuck’s

2320 Atlanta Hwy., Suite101 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 10, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway 

1465 Peachtree Parkway, Suite B101 

Cumming, GA 30041

June 24, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen 

5430 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 103 

Alpharetta, GA 30005

June 14, 2022 

Score: 76, Grade: C


Taco Mac 

2275 Market Place Blvd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 14, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Tropical Smoothie Cafe 

5740 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 23, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Village Italian 

5772 N. Vickery St.,

Cumming, GA 30040

June 16, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Waffle House 

2837 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

June 8, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

520 Sawnee Corners Blvd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 22, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

2810 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

June 8, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

7140 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024

June 21, 2022 

Score: 87, Grade: B