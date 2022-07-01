Restaurant inspections: Sri Krishna Vilas, Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen, Zaxby's and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from June 8-30, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. Click here
https://dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspectionsfor the rules and regulations.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Anjappar Indian Restaurant
3455 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 201
Suwanee, GA 30024
June 13, 2022
Score: 87, Grade: B
Asian House
1678 Buford Hwy.
Cumming, GA 30041
June 28, 2022
Score: 88, Grade: B
Sri Krishna Vilas
2255 Callaway Ct., Suites 100-200,
Cumming, GA 30041
June 29, 2022
Score: 40, Grade: U
Chipotle Mexican Grill
905 Marketplace Blvd., Ste C.
Cumming, GA 30041
June 13, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Dragon Buffet
655 Atlanta Rd., Suite 609
Cumming, GA 30040
June 9, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Your Pie
655 Atlanta Rd., Suites 606-607
Cumming, GA 30041
June 9, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Golden Corral Restaurant
2025 Market Place Blvd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
June 15, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Grub Burger Bar
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 204
Cumming, GA 30041
June 14, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Hardees
125 W Maple St., Cumming, GA 30040
June 27, 2022
Score: 74, Grade: C
Lenny’s Sub Shop
1040 Market Place Blvd.,
Cumming, GA 30041
June 27, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
LongHorn Steakhouse
925 Market Place Blvd.
Cumming, GA 30041
June 13, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant
5456 Bethelview Road, Suite 101
Cumming, GA 30040
June 27, 2022
Score: 90, Grade: A
McDonald’s
3650 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
June 21, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
McDonald’s
660 Atlanta Rd.
Cumming, GA 30040
June 28, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
McDonald’s
2815 Keith Bridge Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30041
June 29, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Moto Asian Cuisine
655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 101
Cumming, GA 30040
June 30, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza
1595 Peachtree Pkwy.,
Cumming, GA 30041
June 24, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pizza Hut
3245 Peachtree Pkwy. Suite F
Suwanee, GA 30024
June 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Johnny’s New York Pizza
3490 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste D3
Cumming, GA 30041
June 29, 2022
Score: 98, Grade: A
Roosters
216 M Atlanta Hwy.,
Cumming, GA 30040
June 22, 2022
Score: 93, Grade: A
Starbuck’s
2320 Atlanta Hwy., Suite101
Cumming, GA 30040
June 10, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway
1465 Peachtree Parkway, Suite B101
Cumming, GA 30041
June 24, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen
5430 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 103
Alpharetta, GA 30005
June 14, 2022
Score: 76, Grade: C
Taco Mac
2275 Market Place Blvd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
June 14, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5740 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100
Cumming, GA 30040
June 23, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Village Italian
5772 N. Vickery St.,
Cumming, GA 30040
June 16, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Waffle House
2837 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
June 8, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
520 Sawnee Corners Blvd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
June 22, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
2810 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
June 8, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
7140 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
June 21, 2022
Score: 87, Grade: B