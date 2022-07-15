Restaurant inspections: Taco Macho, Donut Stop, Golden Palace and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from June 30 to July 15, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections. To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
American Deli
2334 Atlanta Hwy.
Cumming, GA 30040
July 5, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Culver’s of John’s Creek
3135 Peachtree Pkwy.
Suwanee, GA 30024
July 6, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Donut Stop
230 Elm St Ste 700
Cumming, GA 30040
July 8, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd.,
Suwanee, GA 30024
July 6, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Golden Palace
2300 Bethelview Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
July 7, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Jersey Mike’s Subs
906 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
July 11, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Marie’s Italian Deli Bakery & Market
3436 Tri County Plaza,
Cumming, GA 30041
July 11, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Moto Asian Cuisine
655 Atlanta Rd. Ste 101,
Cumming, GA 30040
June 30, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
O’Charley’s
920 Buford Rd.,
Cumming, Ga 30041
July 11, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Summits Wayside Tavern
525 Lake Center Pkwy.
Cumming, GA 30040
July 5, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen
5430 Mcginnis Ferry Rd.,
Ste 103 Alpharetta, GA 30005
July 14, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Macho
2320 Canton Hwy.,
Cumming, GA 30040
July 5, 2022
Score: 70, Grade: C
Windermere Golf Club - Sequoia
5000 Davis Love Dr.,
Cumming, GA 30041
July 7, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A