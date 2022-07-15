By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Taco Macho, Donut Stop, Golden Palace and more
Food
Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from  June 30 to July 15, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment. All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections. To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.



American Deli

2334 Atlanta Hwy. 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 5, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Culver’s of John’s Creek

3135 Peachtree Pkwy. 

Suwanee, GA 30024

July 6, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Donut Stop

230 Elm St Ste 700 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 8, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts

7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., 

Suwanee, GA 30024

July 6, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Golden Palace

2300 Bethelview Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 7, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Jersey Mike’s Subs

906 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

July 11, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Marie’s Italian Deli Bakery & Market

3436 Tri County Plaza, 

Cumming, GA 30041

July 11, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Moto Asian Cuisine

655 Atlanta Rd. Ste 101, 

Cumming, GA 30040

June 30, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


O’Charley’s

920 Buford Rd., 

Cumming, Ga 30041

July 11, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Summits Wayside Tavern

525 Lake Center Pkwy. 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 5, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Sushi Ming Japanese Kitchen

5430 Mcginnis Ferry Rd.,

Ste 103 Alpharetta, GA 30005

July 14, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Macho

2320 Canton Hwy., 

Cumming, GA 30040

July 5, 2022 

Score: 70, Grade: C


Windermere Golf Club - Sequoia

5000 Davis Love Dr., 

Cumming, GA 30041

July 7, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A