Restaurant inspections: Taco Macho, Popeyes, Espressos Coffee and more
Food
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Feb.23-March 8, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Big Creek Elementary School 

1994 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

March 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Brookwood Elementary School 

2980 Vaughan Dr Cumming, GA 30041

March 3, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Buffalo’s Cafe 

1175 Buford Hwy., Ste 100 & 150 Cumming, GA 30041

February 24, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Burger King 

3635 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Coal Mountain Elementary School 

3455 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

March 8, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Community Cup

125 Tribble Gap Rd., Ste 103 Cumming, GA 30040

February 25, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Domino’s 

3645 Browns Bridge Rd., Ste 106A Cumming, GA 30028

March 2, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Espressos Coffee 

5670 Atlanta Hwy., Ste 3B, Alpharetta, GA 30004

 February 24, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Five Boroughs Pizza Tavern, Inc. 

1370 Buford Hwy., Ste 107, Cumming, GA 30041

February 24, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries 

3105 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 100, Suwanee, GA 30024

February 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Hibachiman 

4932 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 23, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Kani House 

1770 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

February 25, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Little Caesars 

5162 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

March 4, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


North Forsyth Middle School 

3645 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040

March 8, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Northside Forsyth Hospital cafeteria 

1200 Northside Forsyth Dr., Cumming, GA 30041

March 1, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 

2725 Farmstead Way, Suwanee, GA 30024

March 2, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Subway 

7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 102 Suwanee, GA 30024

February 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Subwings Milk Shake & Burger 

5655 Atlanta Hwy. Suite C, Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 23, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Taco Macho 

5320 Atlanta Hwy. 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004

February 24, 2022 

Score: 47, Grade: U


Taqueria Los Hermanos 

3245 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

February 28, 2022 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Whitlow Elementary School 

3655 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A