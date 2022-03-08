Restaurant inspections: Taco Macho, Popeyes, Espressos Coffee and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Feb.23-March 8, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Big Creek Elementary School
1994 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
March 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Brookwood Elementary School
2980 Vaughan Dr Cumming, GA 30041
March 3, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Buffalo’s Cafe
1175 Buford Hwy., Ste 100 & 150 Cumming, GA 30041
February 24, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Burger King
3635 Browns Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Coal Mountain Elementary School
3455 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
March 8, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Community Cup
125 Tribble Gap Rd., Ste 103 Cumming, GA 30040
February 25, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Domino’s
3645 Browns Bridge Rd., Ste 106A Cumming, GA 30028
March 2, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Espressos Coffee
5670 Atlanta Hwy., Ste 3B, Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 24, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Five Boroughs Pizza Tavern, Inc.
1370 Buford Hwy., Ste 107, Cumming, GA 30041
February 24, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries
3105 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 100, Suwanee, GA 30024
February 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Hibachiman
4932 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 23, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kani House
1770 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
February 25, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Little Caesars
5162 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
March 4, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
North Forsyth Middle School
3645 Coal Mountain Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
March 8, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Northside Forsyth Hospital cafeteria
1200 Northside Forsyth Dr., Cumming, GA 30041
March 1, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
2725 Farmstead Way, Suwanee, GA 30024
March 2, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Subway
7810 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suite 102 Suwanee, GA 30024
February 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subwings Milk Shake & Burger
5655 Atlanta Hwy. Suite C, Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 23, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Macho
5320 Atlanta Hwy. 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004
February 24, 2022
Score: 47, Grade: U
Taqueria Los Hermanos
3245 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
February 28, 2022
Score: 95, Grade: A
Whitlow Elementary School
3655 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A