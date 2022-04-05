By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Tam’s Tupelo, Tacos & Tequilas, Domino’s and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from March 26-April 5, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Anjappar Indian Restaurant  

3455 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 201 

Suwanee, GA 30024

March 31, 2022 

Score: 75, Grade: C


Chick-fil-A 

3643 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024

April 4, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Domino’s  

5740 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 102, Cumming, GA 30040

March 31, 2022 

Score: 87, Grade: B


First Redeemer Church  

2100 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

April 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant & Bar  

1050 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

March 31, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Izumi Asian Bistro  

1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 30, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Lalito’s Mexican Bar & Grill  

4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Suite A, 

Suwanee, GA 30024

April 4, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Little Caesars  

3280 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 1-B 

Gainesville, GA 30506

March 30, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


McDonald’s 

5750 Highway 9 North, N Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar  

415 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 200, Cumming, GA 30041

April 1, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Stars & Strikes  

133 Merchants Square Cumming, GA 30040

March 31, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Tacos & Tequilas  

2155 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

March 28, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


The Mad Greek - Mobile Unit  

382 Senoia Rd., Tyrone, GA 30290

April 2, 2022 

Score: 81, Grade: B


Wendy’s

4860 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

March 29, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


West Forsyth High School  

4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 30, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


West Forsyth High School-Culinary Arts K  

4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

March 30, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


East Forsyth High School  

8910 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

March 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


East Forsyth High School Culinary Arts Kitchen  

8910 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

March 28, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A