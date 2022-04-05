Restaurant inspections: Tam’s Tupelo, Tacos & Tequilas, Domino’s and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from March 26-April 5, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Anjappar Indian Restaurant
3455 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 201
Suwanee, GA 30024
March 31, 2022
Score: 75, Grade: C
Chick-fil-A
3643 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee, GA 30024
April 4, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Domino’s
5740 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 102, Cumming, GA 30040
March 31, 2022
Score: 87, Grade: B
First Redeemer Church
2100 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
April 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant & Bar
1050 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
March 31, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Izumi Asian Bistro
1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 30, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Lalito’s Mexican Bar & Grill
4090 Johns Creek Pkwy., Suite A,
Suwanee, GA 30024
April 4, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Little Caesars
3280 Keith Bridge Rd, Ste 1-B
Gainesville, GA 30506
March 30, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s
5750 Highway 9 North, N Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Bar
415 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 200, Cumming, GA 30041
April 1, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Stars & Strikes
133 Merchants Square Cumming, GA 30040
March 31, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Tacos & Tequilas
2155 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
March 28, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
The Mad Greek - Mobile Unit
382 Senoia Rd., Tyrone, GA 30290
April 2, 2022
Score: 81, Grade: B
Wendy’s
4860 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
March 29, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
West Forsyth High School
4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 30, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
West Forsyth High School-Culinary Arts K
4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
March 30, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
East Forsyth High School
8910 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
March 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
East Forsyth High School Culinary Arts Kitchen
8910 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
March 28, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A