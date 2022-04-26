By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Thai Basil Kitchen, Gasthaus Tirol, Deckers and more
food
Jay Wennington, Unsplash

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 16-26, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint aGAinst a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.



Cheeky

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 122, 

Cumming, GA 30041

April 25, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chestatee Elementary School  

6945 Keith Bridge Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30041

April 22, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Decker’s  

560 Lakeland Plaza, 

Cumming, GA 30040

April 18, 2022 

Score: 89, Grade: B


Dunkin Donuts 

1165 Buford Hwy., 

Cumming, GA 30041

April 20, 2022 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Gasthaus Tirol  

310 Atlanta Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

April 19, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Get Skewers  

433 Canton Rd., Suite 216 

Cumming, GA 30040

April 18, 2022 

Score: 88, Grade: B


Kelly Mill Elementary School  

1180 Chamblee Gap Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

April 21, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant  

5465 Bethelview Rd., Suite 560 

Cumming, GA 30040

April 18, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


McGinnis Woods Country Day School  

5368 McGinnis Ferry Rd., 

Alpharetta, GA 30005

April 19, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Palapas Bar & Grill 

3647 Browns Bridge Rd., Suite 106B, 

Cumming, GA 30028

April 21, 2022 

Score: 90, Grade: A


Big D’s BBQ

212 Atlanta Rd., 

Cumming, GA 30040

April 21, 2022 

Score: 98, Grade: A


Sharon Elementary Cafeteria  

3595 Old Atlanta Rd. 

Suwanee, GA 30024

April 19, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Thai Basil Kitchen  

1475 Peachtree Pkwy., 

Cumming, GA 30041

April 20, 2022 

Score: 85, Grade: B