Restaurant inspections: Thai Basil Kitchen, Gasthaus Tirol, Deckers and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 16-26, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint aGAinst a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Cheeky
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 122,
Cumming, GA 30041
April 25, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chestatee Elementary School
6945 Keith Bridge Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30041
April 22, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Decker’s
560 Lakeland Plaza,
Cumming, GA 30040
April 18, 2022
Score: 89, Grade: B
Dunkin Donuts
1165 Buford Hwy.,
Cumming, GA 30041
April 20, 2022
Score: 97, Grade: A
Gasthaus Tirol
310 Atlanta Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
April 19, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Get Skewers
433 Canton Rd., Suite 216
Cumming, GA 30040
April 18, 2022
Score: 88, Grade: B
Kelly Mill Elementary School
1180 Chamblee Gap Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
April 21, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant
5465 Bethelview Rd., Suite 560
Cumming, GA 30040
April 18, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
McGinnis Woods Country Day School
5368 McGinnis Ferry Rd.,
Alpharetta, GA 30005
April 19, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Palapas Bar & Grill
3647 Browns Bridge Rd., Suite 106B,
Cumming, GA 30028
April 21, 2022
Score: 90, Grade: A
Big D’s BBQ
212 Atlanta Rd.,
Cumming, GA 30040
April 21, 2022
Score: 98, Grade: A
Sharon Elementary Cafeteria
3595 Old Atlanta Rd.
Suwanee, GA 30024
April 19, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Thai Basil Kitchen
1475 Peachtree Pkwy.,
Cumming, GA 30041
April 20, 2022
Score: 85, Grade: B