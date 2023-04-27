This restaurant serving authentic British cuisine is now open at the Cumming City Center

Wright’s Fish and Chips officially opened at the Cumming City Center Thursday morning, inviting guests to come in and try its authentic British-style recipes.

Before serving up their first plate of fish and chips, co-owner Bradley Wright and his team celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting alongside City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and members of the British Consulate in Atlanta.

“I’m really excited,” Wright said. “It’s been a long time coming for sure.”

He and the other owner, his mom, Chantelle, first started in the restaurant industry in Britain where they became well known for their fish and chips. When they moved to Georgia to work abroad, they quickly realized there was a market for the fried fish and fries here as well.