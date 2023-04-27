This restaurant serving authentic British cuisine is now open at the Cumming City Center

Wright’s Fish and Chips officially opened at the Cumming City Center Thursday morning, inviting guests to come in and try its authentic British-style recipes.
Before serving up their first plate of fish and chips, co-owner Bradley Wright and his team celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting alongside City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and members of the British Consulate in Atlanta.
“I’m really excited,” Wright said. “It’s been a long time coming for sure.”
He and the other owner, his mom, Chantelle, first started in the restaurant industry in Britain where they became well known for their fish and chips. When they moved to Georgia to work abroad, they quickly realized there was a market for the fried fish and fries here as well.
The two first opened Wright’s Fish and Chips in 2020 at their first location off of Hwy. 9 near Andean Chevrolet, where they were met with huge success. Many in the community loved the food and traditional flavors.
Now, Wright said they will be able to serve even more in the community after moving into a larger space in the Cumming City Center.
“The amount of foot traffic that’s going to come through and the amount of events we can partake in as well will be absolutely incredible,” Wright said.
For those visiting the restaurant for the first time, Wright recommended trying out the fish and chips or cod bites and chips.
“It’s nothing like you have over here,” he said. “It’s nothing like you can get in a little pub or British-style thing. We do everything authentic. We cut the chips by hand every morning. We import the batter from the U.K., so it’s as authentic as you can get it.”
On the way out of the restaurant, guests can also pick out candies, chips, teas and coffees imported from the U.K. that sit on shelves lining the wall near the register. These include classic British treats like Jaffa Cakes, Jelly Tots, Walkers crisps and many more.
“A lot of this stuff is home to a lot of people,” Wright said. “Coming here and picking up a chocolate bar or a packet or crisps or a couple of drinks and a pie, it just helps people feel like they’re back at home. And that’s the point. Having a friendly face to come by and having a good chat is sometimes exactly what you need.”
Wright said part of their goal in opening the restaurant was to help serve the more than 80,000 people in metro Atlanta who are originally from Britain and might be missing their favorite foods. They also wanted to bring new food to those who have never been to the U.K.
“It’s something that I’ve really wanted for a long time,” Wright said.
Wright’s Fish and Chips will now be open every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., except Mondays. It will also be open until 10 p.m. during events at the City Center. The restaurant is located at 451 Vision Drive in Cumming.
For more information, visit www.thewrightchippy.com.