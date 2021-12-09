Shop local, then eat local. 5 places to do just that.

We decided to revisit some of the locally-owned restaurants in the county.
People always say to support your neighbors and shop local - especially during the holidays - so while you're out doing that... eat lunch or dinner at one of these hidden gems.
Check out these local businesses below.
Tam’s Backstage
Tam’s Backstage Restaurant is in its 16th year as one of Forsyth County’s most successful food and spirits gathering spots with dining in the basement of the town’s historic 1923 school building. Try the tilapia piccata, Brian’s chicken, mixed seafood grill, Broadway pasta, city pasta, shellfish linguine, roasted duck ravioli, Backstage burger or a salad. Tam’s has a variety of wines to choose from with weekly wine specials.
Where: 215 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-8310, tamsbackstage.com
Community Cup
A locally-owned and operated coffeehouse selling locally sourced products and a portion of proceeds going to local nonprofits. The definition of Community.
Of course, the shop has drip coffee, cold brew coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and a variety of teas, but get adventurous and try the peppermint mocha latte, a holiday sugar cookie latte, or try the egg nog flavor in your coffee.
You can also try one of the custom cakes. Email for a custom cake quote at info@communitycupga.com, or visit www.communitycupga.com/store.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-5569, communitycupga.com
Baba's Gyro & Kabob
An award-winning restaurant, Baba’s Gyro & Kabob is one spot you may have missed. Located near a Shell station on Ronald Reagan, it can be easy to overlook. But you don’t want to miss this gem.
For lunch, try the Caprese salad, Spanikopeta, calamari, Mediterranean appetizer, baba ganoush, a variety of soups, salads and subs, and of course the Gyros made with a variety of ingredients. For dinner try the grilled chicken and rice, grilled lamb gyro and rice, served with saffron basmati rice, Tzatziki sauce, sautéed vegetables and a Greek salad. Or try the baked ravioli, Shirin polo, disoronno, moussaka, lamb shank or one of the kabobs. For dessert, crème brulee, tiramisu, baklava are just a few choices on the menu.
Where: 2310 Ronald Reagan Blvd Suite A, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-888-8100, babasgyros.com
Lake Burrito
This spot will give you some good vibes! Go get some queso, salsa and guacamole. Add that to a burrito, the Lake Burrito bowl, taco salad, nachos, tacos and more. You can also order party boxes for an office lunch, family dinner, impromptu fiesta or just because! And pick up some merch while you’re there.
Where: 3050 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 508-443-1116, lakeburrito.com
Gasthaus Tirol
Gasthaus Tirol has been serving authentic German cuisine in downtown Cumming for more than 25 years. The Bier Garden offers a place for customers to relax outside, admire the surrounding greenery, eat dinner if they choose, and sip one of the many types of beer offered. Try the potato pancakes, giant Bavarian pretzel, goulash soup, wiener schnitzel, Holstein wiener schnitzel or a sampler platter, Sauerbraten, and finish with and apple strudel, raspberry ganache cake or German chocolate cheesecake, just to name a few.
Where: 310 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-887-7224, gasthaus-cumming.com