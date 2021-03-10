Smallcakes of Cumming makes grand entrance with new store location

Smallcakes, a franchise based in Kansas City, Missouri, that specializes in cupcakes and ice cream, has opened a location in Cumming.
The store has been open for a little over four weeks and had a grand opening on Saturday, March 6. Community members along with Captain America and Princess Belle were all in attendance to nab a sweet treat and celebrate.
Julie Arduengo, owner of Smallcakes of Cumming, said she and her husband had been “playing around with the idea of a franchise” for the last 10 years. Being Kansas City natives, she said that it made sense to invest in Smallcakes because they were familiar with the brand in Missouri.
The couple moved to Cumming in August and began to work on opening Smallcakes of Cumming. Arduengo said that the community support she and her family have received over the last month has been “overwhelmingly awesome.”
“We could not have become part of a better community [in Forsyth County],” Arduengo said. “People have really been just showing the love here. We’re so appreciative.”
She said that everything at Smallcakes of Cumming is made fresh daily and that the store makes sure to buy the best ingredients so each product, cupcakes and ice cream, tastes great.
Smallcakes of Cumming has also been experimenting with what Arduengo said were “gluten-friendly” and “dairy-friendly” items. She said she could not guarantee each item was “free” of gluten or dairy because the staff works with gluten and dairy on a daily basis.
“I’d like to be able to give something to everybody that wants a sweet treat,” Arduengo said. “Kids all want sweets even if they’re not supposed to.”
She said her niece is dairy-free, so she understands the frustration some children have with wanting sweets. She added that Smallcakes of Cumming can make gluten-friendly cupcakes on special order and that the store has been experimenting with making different dairy-friendly sorbets in preparation of the warm summer months.
Arduengo said she can’t wait for Smallcakes of Cumming to grow, and she looks forward to meeting more members of the community. She also said she is always searching for new ideas and appreciates any suggestions from the public about vegan options and new flavor profiles.
For more information, visit Smallcakes of Cumming on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmallcakesofCumming/.Smallcakes of Cumming is at 2095 Market Place Blvd.