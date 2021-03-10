Smallcakes of Cumming makes grand entrance with new store location

Julie Arduengo, owner of Smallcakes of Cumming, said she and her husband had been “playing around with the idea of a franchise” for the last 10 years. Being Kansas City natives, she said that it made sense to invest in Smallcakes because they were familiar with the brand in Missouri.

The couple moved to Cumming in August and began to work on opening Smallcakes of Cumming. Arduengo said that the community support she and her family have received over the last month has been “overwhelmingly awesome.”

“We could not have become part of a better community [in Forsyth County],” Arduengo said. “People have really been just showing the love here. We’re so appreciative.”

She said that everything at Smallcakes of Cumming is made fresh daily and that the store makes sure to buy the best ingredients so each product, cupcakes and ice cream, tastes great.