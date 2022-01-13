Start your day off right with a bagel. Here are 4 places to do just that.

Sweet or savory, there are many places in Forsyth County to get the bagel of your dreams.
Top it off with almost any flavor of cream cheese you can imagine.
One place even has a Kit Kat cream cheese!
The Bagel Hole
Like many who grew up in the New York area, this eatery knows what makes a bagel special – quality ingredients creating distinct flavors served warm or toasted with your choice from a wide selection of handmade schmears.
Bagel choices: Plain, everything, sesame, egg, poppy, salt, onion, garlic, whole wheat, french toast, cinnamon raisin, cheddar, rainbow, blueberry, chocolate chip, pumpernickel, bialy and jalapeno cheddar. Bialy only available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Or try:
-Bagel with egg
-Bagel with egg & cheese
-Bagel with egg, cheese and meat
- Choose your bagel
- Egg (all eggs fully cooked): Choose Egg or Egg White
- Cheese: Choose American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss or Provolone
- Meat: Choose Bacon, Taylor Ham, Sausage, Deli Ham, Turkey
Where: 1810 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 108, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: (404) 626-3373, www.thebagelhole.com
Find them on Facebook here.
BB's Bagels
“We serve Authentic, New York, rand-rolled, Kettle-Boiled Bagels, made fresh every day from our ovens. We also offer freshly made coffees, sandwiches, salads, soups and of course, a choice of many kinds of cream cheese. Family-owned and operated since 2007. Over 30 years of baking experience!”
Bagel choices: Plain, egg, sesame, blueberry, pumpernickel, poppy, everything, salt, onion, garlic, marble-rye, whole wheat, hard roll, cheddar, cranberry, French toast, chocolate chip, energy, cinnamon raisin, Flagel, (Bialy served weekends only).
Cream cheese choices: vegetable, scallion, Kit Kat, cinnamon raisin walnut, sundried tomato, strawberry, blueberry, horseradish bacon, olive pimiento, honey nut, chocolate chip, jalapeno Cheddar, apple cinnamon crunch.
Where: 770 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: (770) 475-1818, bbs-bagels.net
Find them on Facebook here
Panera Bread
Panera Bread has 9 different flavors of bagels. Stop in to get yours today, and don’t forget the cream cheese.
Bagel choices: Asiago bagel, cinnamon crunch bagel, plain, everything, blueberry, cinnamon swirl, chocolate chip, sesame, sprouted grain bagel flat. Get a half dozen or a dozen for a group.
Where: 500 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: (678) 845-7390, Find them online here.
Find them on Facebook here
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels located at 5530 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA proudly serves gourmet bagels baked fresh in store every day and delicious egg sandwiches, signature lunch sandwiches, piping hot coffee, cookies, muffins, juices, smoothies and more. Come in for your morning coffee and bagel, pick up a bagel box for the office, or let us cater your next special event or office meeting.
Bagel choices: Chocolate birthday cake party, churro party, jalapeno bacon, avocado toast, six-cheese, jalapeno cheddar, apple cinnamon, power protein, spinach Florentine, green Chile and cheesy hash brown.
Also try the chive and onion cream cheese or honey walnut cream cheese.
Where: 5530 Windward Pkwy Ste 400, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: (678) 339-1866, einsteinbros.com
Find them on Facebook here