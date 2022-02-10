By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Super Bowl: 5 places to help you celebrate, one to try for that hangover
Party
Phillip Goldsberry, unsplash

Whether your team's in the big game or not, you'll probably be watching. 

We found some places to help you celebrate the Super Bowl this year and even one to cure that Monday morning hangover.

Check them out below.


HOBNOB


HOBNOB is a neighborhood tavern providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Try a Moscow Mule for Thirsty Thursday. HOBNOB Moscow Mules have Luksosowa Vodka, Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Yuzu, Peach, Blueberry and Cucumber. Pick your size. A glass or a fishbowl.

You can watch the Super Bowl at your neighborhood HOBNOB. Enjoy a beer, burger, or cocktail. They will have house lager pitches plus soft pretzels with beer cheese during the game.

Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Contact: 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com

Find them on Facebook here.


 

 CMX Stone Sports Bar


CMX

Whether visiting CMX CinéBistro Halcyon to watch a movie or the big game, sports enthusiasts will discover a redefined experience to watch their favorite teams on giant LED screens, while also enjoying chef-prepared food options, signature handcrafted cocktails and an extensive list of wine and beer.

CMX will have slider and beer bucket specials all day long on Sunday for the Super Bowl.

Where: 6215 Town Square, Suite 2100

Contact: 470-394-1996www.cmxcinemas.com

Find them on Facebook here.


5 Boroughs Pizza Tavern


5 boroughs

A locally owned and operated Manhattan-style gastropub offering mouthwatering pizza, pasta, wings, salads, full bar and more. The eatery has weekly specials. Check out the website to see what they are. Their Manhattan pizza with spinach, sausage, basil, mozzarella, feta, onion and parmesan is a good choice. 

Preorder your Game Day food at 5 Boroughs. Order online for pickup or delivery.

Where: 1370 Buford Hwy. #107, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact:  470-695-4011fiveboroughspizzatavern.com.

Find them on Facebook here.

 

 NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery


NoFo Brewery

Need somewhere to watch the Super Bowl? Head to NoFo. 

According to their Instagram page, they will be open until the end of the game with plenty of cold beer.

Forsyth County’s first craft brewery born out of its founders’ love of adventure and craft brew. It offers a family and dog-friendly environment, as well as a green front lawn for outdoor activities. 

Where: 6150 Georgia Highway 400, Cumming

Contact: nofobrew.co, 678-771-8116

Find them on Facebook here.

 

Ferguson's Meat Market


Fergusons

Ferguson's sells a wide variety of fresh meats including choice beef, pork, fresh chicken, and seafood. Fresh meats are cut daily.

Super Bowl specials include Bone-In Ribeye, Tomahawk Ribeye, Filet Mignon, Whole Boneless NY Strip, Baby Back Ribs, Fresh Jumbo Wings and more. Check the website for prices.

Where: 3360 Matt Hwy, Cumming, GA 30028

Contact: 770-844-9517, www.fergusonsmeatmarket.com

Cure that Hangover!

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

You may not need a reason to try these Hangover Fries but just in case, they're on the Shuckin' Shack menu. 

Crispy fries, drizzled in queso cheese, real bacon, scallons, jalepenos, and topped with an over-easy egg. 

Where: 415 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 255, Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 470-253-7746, visit them online.

http://www.theshuckinshack.com/images/theshuckinshack/location-files/2019_Cumming_GA_Menu_2.pdf

Find them on Facebook here.