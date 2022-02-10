Super Bowl: 5 places to help you celebrate, one to try for that hangover

Whether your team's in the big game or not, you'll probably be watching.
We found some places to help you celebrate the Super Bowl this year and even one to cure that Monday morning hangover.
Check them out below.
HOBNOB
HOBNOB is a neighborhood tavern providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Try a Moscow Mule for Thirsty Thursday. HOBNOB Moscow Mules have Luksosowa Vodka, Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Yuzu, Peach, Blueberry and Cucumber. Pick your size. A glass or a fishbowl.
You can watch the Super Bowl at your neighborhood HOBNOB. Enjoy a beer, burger, or cocktail. They will have house lager pitches plus soft pretzels with beer cheese during the game.
Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com
Find them on Facebook here.
CMX Stone Sports Bar
Whether visiting CMX CinéBistro Halcyon to watch a movie or the big game, sports enthusiasts will discover a redefined experience to watch their favorite teams on giant LED screens, while also enjoying chef-prepared food options, signature handcrafted cocktails and an extensive list of wine and beer.
CMX will have slider and beer bucket specials all day long on Sunday for the Super Bowl.
Where: 6215 Town Square, Suite 2100
Contact: 470-394-1996, www.cmxcinemas.com
Find them on Facebook here.
5 Boroughs Pizza Tavern
A locally owned and operated Manhattan-style gastropub offering mouthwatering pizza, pasta, wings, salads, full bar and more. The eatery has weekly specials. Check out the website to see what they are. Their Manhattan pizza with spinach, sausage, basil, mozzarella, feta, onion and parmesan is a good choice.
Preorder your Game Day food at 5 Boroughs. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Where: 1370 Buford Hwy. #107, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-695-4011, fiveboroughspizzatavern.com.
Find them on Facebook here.
NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery
Need somewhere to watch the Super Bowl? Head to NoFo.
According to their Instagram page, they will be open until the end of the game with plenty of cold beer.
Forsyth County’s first craft brewery born out of its founders’ love of adventure and craft brew. It offers a family and dog-friendly environment, as well as a green front lawn for outdoor activities.
Where: 6150 Georgia Highway 400, Cumming
Contact: nofobrew.co, 678-771-8116
Find them on Facebook here.
Ferguson's Meat Market
Ferguson's sells a wide variety of fresh meats including choice beef, pork, fresh chicken, and seafood. Fresh meats are cut daily.
Super Bowl specials include Bone-In Ribeye, Tomahawk Ribeye, Filet Mignon, Whole Boneless NY Strip, Baby Back Ribs, Fresh Jumbo Wings and more. Check the website for prices.
Where: 3360 Matt Hwy, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-844-9517, www.fergusonsmeatmarket.com
Cure that Hangover!
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar
You may not need a reason to try these Hangover Fries but just in case, they're on the Shuckin' Shack menu.
Crispy fries, drizzled in queso cheese, real bacon, scallons, jalepenos, and topped with an over-easy egg.
Where: 415 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 255, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-253-7746, visit them online.
http://www.theshuckinshack.com/images/theshuckinshack/location-files/2019_Cumming_GA_Menu_2.pdf
Find them on Facebook here.