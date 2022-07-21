Tam’s Tupelo to celebrate sixth anniversary with Family Promise benefit

Tam’s Tupelo will be celebrating six successful years of business in Forsyth County with an anniversary dinner on Monday, July 25.
Fans of Tam’s Tupelo’s Cajun cuisine can purchase a ticket for $35 dollars for a buffet-style dinner, with all proceeds benefitting Family Promise of Forsyth County.
Family Promise, which is also celebrating its sixth anniversary this year, is a nonprofit that has been “serving families in our community who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.”
Brian Tam, owner of Tam’s Tupelo and Tam’s Backstage, which has been in business for 18 years, said he was looking forward to “continuing to grow the business and gain new customers through great food and great service” with his wife Kelly and their family.
“We’re committed to supporting the community that supports us,” Tam said. “We have such great and talented employees, and we’re celebrating them also.”
“We’re very blessed,” he said.
Guests can choose from two seating times on Monday: 5 or 6:15 p.m. Tickets are available at the door of the event or online at https://www.fpforsyth.org/
Tam’s Tupelo is located at 1050 Buford Road in Cumming.