This Cumming-based brewery is starting a tab in Gainesville’s midtown

Gainesville beer buffs and hops handlers will have another depot for craft brews in 2023.

NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery, a three-year mainstay of north Forsyth County, is set to tap a second location off the Midland Greenway at 434 High St. SW.

According to NoFo’s marketing director Eliana Barnard, construction on the property’s 18,214-square-foot warehouse is slated to begin in August, positioning the brewery to open for business in the first quarter of the new year.

When the flagship set sail in Cumming in 2019, it was to “fill a hole in the market.” This, Barnard said, “is a different situation” and a chance for NoFo to lend its hand to Gainesville’s influx of growth and development.

“From family roots to first jobs, Gainesville means so much to so many different members of our team,” Barnard said. “When we saw there was an opportunity to potentially open a new location there, it was a no-brainer. Plus, the amazing economic development happening in Gainesville right now makes it all the more an exciting time to get in at the ground level.”

"We are very happy to bring NoFo Brew Co. to Gainesville and join the incredible growth that is already underway in this great city,” NoFo co-founder and CEO Joe Garcia echoed in a statement. “It will be exciting to see a project like this come to life, and we believe we will make an excellent addition to the area.”



