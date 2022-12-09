‘Traditions … on every plate:’ Fusion restaurant opens its doors in downtown Cumming

Nestled in downtown Cumming is a new restaurant with a menu of tasty food from around the world.

The Taste Street, a Colombian-Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its doors just a week ago on Monday, Nov. 28 and has been serving Forsyth County residents flavors from Colombia, Mexico Italy and America.

The Taste Street is located at 125 Tribble Gap Road in Suite 101 in Cumming.

Owner Juan Echeverri said the idea behind The Taste Street is to mix different cultures, taking street food from different cultures and offering them all at one location.

But, as a Colombia native, Echeverri said Colombian food is at the heart of their vision.

“We put the traditions from Colombia on every plate,” he said.

Some traditional dishes served at The Taste Street are empanadas and bandeja paisa, a dish that consists of beans, rice, gluten-free arepa, chorizo, ground beef and pork belly.

Originally, Echeverri said he, his wife Isa and his team served Colombian food at a Sunoco gas station to see how people liked the menu items.

About two months ago, Echeverri said they moved into their current building off Tribble Gap Road and began painting and getting the place ready for business.

There are still some things to be shipped from Colombia, he said, such as paintings inspired by Fernando Botero, a Colombian figurative artist and sculptor.

When doors opened, Echeverri said business was slow. He took to Facebook to write a post in the Focus on Forsyth group, advertising the opening of the restaurant.

“Everybody started talking about the restaurant then,” he said. “Last Saturday, we sold literally everything we had.”

