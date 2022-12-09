‘Traditions … on every plate:’ Fusion restaurant opens its doors in downtown Cumming

Nestled in downtown Cumming is a new restaurant with a menu of tasty food from around the world.
The Taste Street, a Colombian-Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its doors just a week ago on Monday, Nov. 28 and has been serving Forsyth County residents flavors from Colombia, Mexico Italy and America.
The Taste Street is located at 125 Tribble Gap Road in Suite 101 in Cumming.
Owner Juan Echeverri said the idea behind The Taste Street is to mix different cultures, taking street food from different cultures and offering them all at one location.
But, as a Colombia native, Echeverri said Colombian food is at the heart of their vision.
“We put the traditions from Colombia on every plate,” he said.
Some traditional dishes served at The Taste Street are empanadas and bandeja paisa, a dish that consists of beans, rice, gluten-free arepa, chorizo, ground beef and pork belly.
Originally, Echeverri said he, his wife Isa and his team served Colombian food at a Sunoco gas station to see how people liked the menu items.
About two months ago, Echeverri said they moved into their current building off Tribble Gap Road and began painting and getting the place ready for business.
There are still some things to be shipped from Colombia, he said, such as paintings inspired by Fernando Botero, a Colombian figurative artist and sculptor.
When doors opened, Echeverri said business was slow. He took to Facebook to write a post in the Focus on Forsyth group, advertising the opening of the restaurant.
“Everybody started talking about the restaurant then,” he said. “Last Saturday, we sold literally everything we had.”
Story continues below.
While Echeverri has been able to greet and serve new customers, he said his vision does not stop at just serving good food but including events at the restaurant such as bingo and karaoke nights.
He also explained that the last night of the year, Dec. 31 or New Year’s Eve, families in Colombia celebrate with traditional food.
To bring Colombia to Cumming, Echeverri said he wanted every Saturday at The Taste Street to be “like the end of the year in Colombia,” celebrating with empanadas and chicharrones -- fried pork belly.
Echeverri said he sees franchises of The Taste Street around the country.
“I want to put this [restaurant] nationwide,” he said. “I want to start opening more restaurants next year with this concept and be the first Colombian restaurant around the country.”
Through opening The Taste Street just in Cumming though, Echeverri said he hopes to create more jobs for local community members.
“Through this, we can impact the community and that’s the goal – helping the community,” he said.
A grand opening will be held for The Taste Street at a later date, but for now, residents can dine from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about The Taste Street or items on their menu, visit www.thetastestreet.com.