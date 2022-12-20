Veteran in food industry to bring Spanish flavors to Cumming City Center with new tapas restaurant

A veteran chef and restaurateur is bringing Spanish and Latin American flavors to the Cumming City Center with a new tapas restaurant.

Owner Mariano Garcia said the new restaurant, Santa Maria, will serve bold and creative tapas dishes and beverages.

“It takes a lot of hard work to get this place cooking, and we’re excited to share our unique cuisine with the Cumming community,” Garcia said.

The owner currently has ties to Fuego Tortilla in Marietta and Fuego Mexican and Seafood Restaurant in Senoia. He has been in the restaurant business for 12 years, taking on design, menu development, marketing and advertising and more.

Garcia said his passion for food is what has kept him in restaurants for so long.

“That passion will definitely guide me and my team at Santa Maria in the Cumming City Center,” Garcia said. “This restaurant will be influenced by Spanish and Latin American recipes, serving a mix of traditional Spanish dishes such as cured meats, paella, croquettes, queso, and more.”