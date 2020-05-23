Vickery Village farmers market returns May 28 with precautions in place

The Vickery Village farmers market will open in-person Thursday, May 28, with several precautions in place to comply with social distancing and health guidelines.
The weekly market will be open every Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Vickery Village courtyard, near 5755 S Vickery Street.
The following vendors will offer fresh produce and other items:
Leilani's Garden
My Daily Bread
B&A Bees
Sweet Southern Elderberry
Cloudland Coffee
Elevated Eco Arts
Nudies Naturals Cleaning Products
Longaevitas Natural Granola
Sausage World
The annual farmers market was scheduled to open April 2 before the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Georgia but has been operating with curbside pick-up, delivery and virtual options, according to Katherine Burkhardt, the market’s manager and owner of Elevated Eco Arts.
Now, vendors will welcome patrons back to Vickery Village, but with several safety measures in place, including:
Staff are required to wear face masks and gloves,
Vendor tents will be limited to one customer at a time and have hand sanitizer,
Only contactless payment options will be offered,
No sampling or touching of items.
In addition, patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing from vendors and other staff.
Meanwhile, the Vickery Village artisan market will resume June 13 and run weekly from 5-7 p.m.