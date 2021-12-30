‘We want to give people an experience:’ Campfire Coffee Co. serves 'an adventure' on wheels

According to Campfire Coffee Co., life was meant for adventure, good friends, and a great, flavorful cup of coffee.

Geanna and Alastair Wilde, self-proclaimed “coffee-enthusiasts,” began their coffee shop adventure a few years ago but hit a snag in getting a “brick-and-mortar” place of their own at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We still wanted to provide people with coffee so we tried to think of something that we could still do that could bring coffee to where people were at,” Geanna Wilde said. “That’s when we started thinking about a mobile coffee shop.”

After a vacation in April and a meet-n-greet with the “cutest little camper ever,” a 1963 Shasta Travel Trailer, Wilde said that they were able to start their business after a quick renovation.

The Wildes, along with Campfire Coffee Co.’s manager, Dani Sanabria, started taking their coffee shop on wheels to public events, such as an event at Twin Lakes RV Park in Cumming, which, as Sanabria said, “was awesome because it was like a bunch of camper people and coffee people.”

Campfire Coffee Co. also brought the camper to the Cumming Country Fair & Festival this year, serving up autumnal flavors both warm and iced to guests.

“We love that our community has noticed us and want us to be part of their events,” Sanabria said.

During the fair, Sanabria said that she and her coworkers were excited to see people enjoying their coffees and hot chocolates, especially when customers would look down to find the adventure stamped on their cups’ sleeves.

The adventures are 10 different prompts stamped on each sleeve, and they encourage people to “spark everyday adventure,” whether through picking up a new book or texting a friend they haven’t talked to recently.

“We just really want people to engage in conversation or to start a new habit that maybe challenges them,” Wilde said. “We believe that adventure is part of everyday life, we just don’t always get to see it.

“The adventures cause us to slow down and find parts of everyday life that you can experience,” she said. “Small actions that we do every day can be an adventure, even if we don’t realize it, because maybe we’re looking for something bigger. But all those small actions can add up and create the grand adventure we call life.”



