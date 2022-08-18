This is when Whataburger plans to open at Lakeland Plaza

Construction recently began at Lakeland Plaza for the new Whataburger location.
According to officials from Whataburger, the “restaurant in Cumming is under construction with a projected opening date in late [spring] 2023.”
Fans of the chain might remember the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approving a conditional use permit for the brand to “conduct around-the-clock business in a 3,189-square-foot building” at a meeting on Oct. 21, 2021.
The location will also feature 33 parking spaces for hungry customers.
“This actually will be a … positive addition to not only [Lakeland Plaza], but as well as to the county,” said District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper at the meeting, and she expressed that she “[welcomed] the business.”