Wood-fire pizza stall opens Sept. 1 in Halcyon’s Market Hall

Holmes Slice, a retro-inspired wood-fire pizza stall concept, is set to open on Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Market Hall at Halcyon, according to a press release.
Created by Taylor Neary, the owner and chef of Alpharetta’s Restaurant Holmes, the new concept is a mash-up of inspirations between old-fashioned pizza parlors found in New York and Naples, Italy, and retro West Coast pizza joints.
The menu, meanwhile, features five pizza options, all made with fresh dough, locally-sourced produce and fired in a wood-burning oven that customers can see through a window to the kitchen. There’s the “Proper Zah” pizza with pomodoro sauce, local basil and mozzarella or the “Mexi-Cali” with chorizo, cotija cheese, confit shallots and pomodoro.
Guests can order a single slice or full pizza, as well as one of three different salad options. There’s also a craft cocktail program and rotating draft beer lists, including a seasonal beer from Six Bridges Brewing from Johns Creek created just for Holmes Slice.
The Holmes Slice food stall is located between Gu’s Dumplings and Land of a Thousand Hills at Halcyon, 6330 Halcyon Way, and is open daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.