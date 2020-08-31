Wood-fire pizza stall opens Sept. 1 in Halcyon’s Market Hall

Holmes Slice, a retro-inspired wood-fire pizza stall concept, is set to open on Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Market Hall at Halcyon, according to a press release.

Created by Taylor Neary, the owner and chef of Alpharetta’s Restaurant Holmes, the new concept is a mash-up of inspirations between old-fashioned pizza parlors found in New York and Naples, Italy, and retro West Coast pizza joints.

The menu, meanwhile, features five pizza options, all made with fresh dough, locally-sourced produce and fired in a wood-burning oven that customers can see through a window to the kitchen. There’s the “Proper Zah” pizza with pomodoro sauce, local basil and mozzarella or the “Mexi-Cali” with chorizo, cotija cheese, confit shallots and pomodoro.