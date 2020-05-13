Forsyth County YMCA branch scheduled to reopen June 1

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced plans Tuesday for a phased reopening of several of its locations in the area with modified operating procedures, including at Vickery Village.

A first wave of Y locations will reopen on Friday, May 15, and five more will reopen Monday, May 25. The Y at Vickery Village, located at 6050 Y Street, is among the final wave to open Monday, June 1.

All metro Atlanta locations have been closed to the public since March 17. Several locations, including the one at Vickery Village, have served as child care centers for workers at area hospitals since the coronavirus pandemic started to impact Georgia.

As Y locations transition back, the company has implemented a host of changes to the club’s hours, cleaning procedures and rules that “closely follow protocols set forth by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health,” the Y said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our Y members, staff and community remains our top priority,” said Lauren Koontz, YMCA of Metro Atlanta president and CEO. “The way we will interact with each other will be different, but what will not change is our members’ ability to connect with others while improving their wellness.”

The new hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, with the Y closed from 1-3 p.m. for cleaning. Weekend hours will be 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members must complete a health pre-screening to return, will have their temperature checked before entering and be required to wear a face covering, “except during strenuous exercise.” Staff will also get daily temperature checks.

To abide by social distancing guidelines, the Y has put up new signage to encourage members and staff to stay six feet apart and is limiting capacity in its facilities and group classes. Members will be asked to wait in a designated area when the Y is at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the Y’s child care “Play Center” will be closed. In addition, the Y is not permitting guests or members under the age of 18.

The Y plans to reopen additional amenities in mid-June and get closer to “pre-COVID-19” services in July and August.