How this agency that helps adults with special needs plans to expand in and beyond Forsyth County

A local program for young adults with disabilities will soon be expanding in Cumming.

During a meeting on May 2, the Cumming City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement to allow Creative Enterprises to buy the building and land where they currently operate from the city for $719,305.82.

Creative Enterprises, a program that provides education and skill training to young adults with special needs, is located in an old church building off Pilgrim Mill Road. When the purchase is finalized, they plan to expand.

“We need a new building because this building was built in 1957,” said Lisa Bennett, who manages the Forsyth and Dawson locations of Creative Enterprises. “The rooms are small, the bathrooms are few, and we can’t take more people if we don’t have more space.”