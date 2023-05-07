How this agency that helps adults with special needs plans to expand in and beyond Forsyth County

A local program for young adults with disabilities will soon be expanding in Cumming.
During a meeting on May 2, the Cumming City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement to allow Creative Enterprises to buy the building and land where they currently operate from the city for $719,305.82.
Creative Enterprises, a program that provides education and skill training to young adults with special needs, is located in an old church building off Pilgrim Mill Road. When the purchase is finalized, they plan to expand.
“We need a new building because this building was built in 1957,” said Lisa Bennett, who manages the Forsyth and Dawson locations of Creative Enterprises. “The rooms are small, the bathrooms are few, and we can’t take more people if we don’t have more space.”
Since it first opened in 2016, the Forsyth County branch of Creative Enterprises has paid the city of Cumming $1 per year to lease the building in which they operate.
Now, with construction of a second building on the horizon, Bennett believes it is best to buy the church building, and the 5.2 acres of land on which it sits, from the city.
“I feel like in order to serve the community, we have to grow,” said Bennett. “That’s why we wanted to buy the land. And the location in the city of Cumming has been great.”
The purchase paperwork still needs to be finalized, but Bennett believes the sale can be closed within the next two weeks. Her hope is that construction of the new building can follow shortly after.
It is important to Bennett that the new building be constructed as soon as possible because she has never wanted to resort to a waiting list for access to the services offered by Creative Enterprises.
“This is important to the people we serve, their families, and those we will serve in the future,” said Bennett.
The growth of Creative Enterprises doesn’t stop at the construction of a new building in Forsyth County. They are currently renovating an old police department building in Cleveland, Georgia, to open a new location.
“It’s not that big, but it’ll be a good start for Cleveland,” said Bennett. “We’re trying to go to areas that don’t have programs so we can offer services to as many people as we can.”
Bennett will run the new Cleveland location, and management of the Forsyth and Dawson locations will be passed to Abby Otwell.
Regarding the young adults that Creative Enterprises serves, Bennett’s mission is clear: “We’ll take as many as we can, and we’ll give them the best educational program and job training that’s out there.”