How to help this Forsyth County personal trainer get on the cover of a major fitness magazine

The first time Veronica Toolan saw the email she shrugged.

Muscle and Fitness Hers, the women’s fitness magazine, was asking for nominations for its 2020 Miss Health and Fitness competition. Toolan had always been a devoted reader of the magazine, but the competition didn’t interest her.

Then another promotional email showed up in her inbox.

“I was like, OK,” Toolan said, “let’s give it a try.”

Two months later, Toolan is among 600 quarterfinalists remaining in the competition.

“I honestly did not even think I could go this far,” the Forsyth County resident said. “I thought I would be eliminated in the first two rounds.”

Instead, Toolan is still vying for support in the voting-based competition, which divided the 600 remaining contestants into 10 groups. The top vote-getter in each group moves on to the semi-finals. The quarter-final round ends at 11 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 10. (You can vote for Toolan here).