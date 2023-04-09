Why Forsyth County was named the healthiest place in Georgia

Oconee County ranked second this year followed by Cherokee, Cobb and Fayette Counties. Those ranked in the bottom five in the study were Randolph, Ben Hill, Miller, Early and Hancock counties — rural areas of central and south Georgia.

Along with being the healthiest in the state, Forsyth also ranked first in health outcomes and second in health factors.

Health outcomes in the study are measured by premature deaths, those in poor or fair health, poor physical and mental health days and low birthweight — all categories in which Forsyth reports lower percentages than state and national averages.

In health factors, Forsyth ranked just behind Oconee County.

Health factors are measured by behaviors like smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, excessive drinking and teen births along with clinical care availability, social and economic factors like education and income inequality, and the physical environment.

The study also points out areas where the county could improve, such as reducing smoking. And 18% of adults in Forsyth report binge or heavy drinking, slightly more than the 16% in the state. Nationwide the number is 19%.

There are, however, many more categories in which Forsyth shines. For example, 90% of Forsyth residents reported they have adequate access to locations where they can play or exercise with many living near one of the many parks or recreation facilities in the community. Comparatively, only 75% of those in the state reported the same.

Forsyth also ranks above state and national averages for the number of residents who complete high school and attend college with 94% of those aged 25 and older in the county holding a high school diploma or GED compared to Georgia’s 88% and the nation’s 89%.

According to the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute uses this data to help improve health outcomes and close health gaps between those with the greatest and fewest opportunities to stay healthy.

“This work is rooted in the long-term vision that all people and places have what they need to thrive,” the report states. “CHR&R is committed to creating resources and tools that support community-led efforts to accurately diagnose core problems, understand and account for historical context and implement evidence-informed solutions.”

For more information or to read the full report, visit www.countyhealthrankings.org.