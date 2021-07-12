YMCA launches Summer Out Loud Challenge

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is launching Summer Out Loud Challenge, a free three-week summer offering for Y members and the community.
Starting July 12, individuals can participate in fun, weekly challenges to stay active and create healthy habits.
Forsyth County Family YMCA
Where: 6050 Y St., Cumming, GA 30040
Online: ymcaatlanta.org
According to a release, during the three weeks, participants will fill out a Summer Out Loud passport, which contains tasks to complete before the end of the challenge. Passport activities include flying a kite, learning a new skill, participating in a push up challenge and much more.
Participants can turn in a completed passport to any local Y branch’s welcome center before Aug. 4 to be entered into a national grand prize drawing for a one-year Y membership or a $5,000 vacation voucher.
“Our Summer Out Loud Challenge encourages the community to get active, spend time together and form healthy habits,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
“Through this challenge, Y members and nonmembers are able to have fun while strengthening spirit, mind and body. We hope to encourage families and individuals to think outside of the gym and take advantage of their surroundings.”
Members and nonmembers can opt-in to the free three-week challenge by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222.
Nonmember participants will be offered a free weekly visit to the Y with their family for three weeks, which includes access to fitness facilities, pools, group exercise classes, Kids’ Club, and on-demand classes.
For more information about the Summer Out Loud Challenge, visit StrongLife.org.